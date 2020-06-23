Discover Wisconsin, the state’s leading media brand and tourism TV show, will be shining the spotlight on Wisconsin’s dairy farm families throughout the state in an upcoming episode. The episode premieres Saturday, June 27 at 10 a.m. on Fox Sports Wisconsin. The episode is available for online streaming at discoverwisconsin.com, Roku, Apple TV, SmartTV, Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire.
Watch the episode early when it premieres on YouTube on Wednesday, June 24 at 3:00 p.m. and on Facebook on Wednesday, June 24 at 3:00 p.m. To find out more and to watch, visit facebook.com/discoverwisconsin and youtube.com/user/DiscoverWI.
The half-hour episode kicks off at Sterling Stock Farm located outside of Fond du Lac, where Kati Kindschuh describes how growing up on a farm gave her the foundation she needed to fuel her passion for CrossFit. Kindschuch says that the hard work and consistency she learned as a farm kid has applied to CrossFit and her pursuit of staying healthy and fit. Besides the great taste of dairy, Kindschuch tries to involve as many dairy products into training nutrition as she can. She explains that dairy is a great way to get minerals and vitamins, and a great way to economically fill the holes in her nutrition that she can not get from other sources.
Next, the Discover Wisconsin Crew head to Crimson Ridge Dairy near Watertown where Shelly Grosenick is interviewed about her and her husband’s fourth-generation love for dairy farming and how she found a new passion for produce gardening. Following the birth of her second child, Grosenick became ill with an auto-immune disease and food sensitivity, however, she noticed that she felt better when she ate her own produce and meat. Grosenick’s hobby for produce gardening turned into a necessity that morphed into a business, and Crimson Kitchen and Garden was born.
For the second half of the episode, the crew heads to Kylecrest Holsteins and Jerseys in Elkhorn, to interview the Kyle family on their love for dairy farming and their commitment to their community and interest in coffee. Hayden Kyle explains the difference between breeding Holsteins and Jerseys and why his family decided to start breeding and milking Jerseys. The Kyles’ love for dairy farming doesn’t stop at the milk they produce: in 2012 Laurie Kyle’s passion for community and coffee led her to open Perk-Up Coffee Shop. Also known as “Elkhorn’s living room,” the shop uses Kylecrest milk and local products.
To round out the show, the crew head north to Four Cubs Farm in Grantsburg, to find out about the Peterson family’s tight-knit family spirit and their love for milk and beer. Ben Peterson explains the history of his family farm and how the community came to help the family during the 2017 massive fire on the farm. Following the fire, the Peterson’s were determined to pull through and present a place for spirited community gatherings, and Brickfield Brewing was established. The brewery highlights local vendors and resources, and the grain used in the beer is linked back to the Peterson’s dairy farm with their notion of “Grain to Glass”.
“It always amazes me to hear about farmers lives beyond dairy farming. To think that farming goes above and beyond a full-time job, and these hard-working farmers still make time to practice their passions on the side is incredible. These farmers are the backbone of their families, communities, and of Wisconsin. When you meet a farmer, ask about their passions, and thank them for the contributions they make to Wisconsin,” said Mariah Haberman Co-Host and Director of Discover Wisconsin.
“Beyond Dairy 2.0” is also featured in episode 21 of Discover Wisconsin’s official podcast, The Cabin. The episode premiered Tuesday, June 23 and will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and various other podcast streaming apps. Listen and subscribe to The Cabin here: https://the-cabin.simplecast.com/.
Discover Wisconsin’s “Beyond Dairy 2.0'' episode will reach the show’s broadcast network of 600,000 viewers across the upper Great Lakes region, including Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Northern Illinois, and Upper Michigan. To learn more, visit discoverwisconsin.com.
