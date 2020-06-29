CAMBRIDGE — After a series of mechanical difficulties in the opening weeks of competition at Wisconsin’s Action Track, Dale Nottestad of Cambridge finally put it all together. Nottestad got to the front of the field and ran off to claim the Jefferson Bargain Fair 50-lap Late Model main event on Saturday evening at Jefferson Speedway.
LATE MODEL
Cole Thomas and David Malisch led the pack to green as Thomas took the early lead through turns one and two. Chris Chenoweth moved up next to Malisch, taking the second position on lap two. Chenoweth immediately went to work on Thomas, peeking under the leader through turns three and four. Before Chenoweth could make a solid move, the first of three cautions waved for an incident involving Jerry Eckhardt and Seth Reamer in turn four. Thomas and Chenoweth paced the field back to green with Chenoweth firing out into the lead.
Thomas fell into line in second as Michael Grueneberg and Nottestad moved into the top five. Grueneberg and Nottestad continued to pick off positions on their way toward the front. On lap 11, Grueneberg got under Thomas, looking for the second spot while Nottestad watched closely from fourth. A lap later, Nottestad dropped down to the bottom of the racing surface as they sped out of turn four. Nottestad and Grueneberg emerged side by side for second, with Nottestad moving into possession of the spot a lap later.
Nottestad charged up alongside Chenoweth at the front, making the pass for the lead on lap 16 and immediately beginning to pull away. Just before halfway, the second yellow flew when Stephen Scheel went around in turn four. Nottestad and Chenoweth led the field back to racing as Nottestad returned to the lead on the restart. Nottestad once again began to stretch his advantage while Chenoweth tried to hold off the challenges for second. Luke Westenberg managed to get by Chenoweth on lap 25 with Shaun Scheel in his tracks three laps later. With six laps remaining, the final caution period slowed the pace, setting up a shootout to the finish.
While under caution, the second place machine of Westenberg stalled, ending his race for the evening. Nottestad restarted as the leader with Shaun Scheel to his outside. After a brief side by side battle, Nottestad once again reclaimed the point and held on through the checkers to score the win. Shaun Scheel came home in second followed by Grueneberg, Reamer and Dylan Schuyler.
SPORTSMAN
Chris Jones of Capron, Illinois, captured the 30-lap Sportsman feature event.
Starting from the outside of row one, Jones leaped into command on lap one with Josh Madell and Jim Taylor fighting for second. After an early caution on lap three, Jones moved back to the lead with Taylor riding in second. The battle for third raged behind them with Tyler Deporter, Mark Deporter and Bobby Selsing involved. The trio swapped spots over several laps with Jason Thoma joining the battle.
Jones survived one more caution period and subsequent restart, as he cruised to the checkers to score the win. Tyler Deporter picked up the second spot after a last lap incident between Taylor and Thoma relegated them to the rear on the finish. Tim Coley brought his mount home in third with Mark Deporter and Tony Ciano rounding out the top five.
INTERNATIONAL
Waterloo’s Kyle Stark completed the clean sweep on the evening in the International division by claiming top honors in qualifying, winning his heat race and claiming the 20-lap feature event.
James Junget led lap one with Weston Strese still to his inside. After a caution on lap five, Junget and Strese once again led the field to green as they fought wheel to wheel for the lead. Junget took control on lap seven with Gary Stark moving up to challenge Strese for second. Gary Stark made the pass on lap nine, bringing Kyle Stark along for third. Kyle dropped to the low side, drawing even with Gary on lap 12. But Gary Stark powered up on the high side of Junget looking to lead. On lap 15, Kyle Stark dropped to the low side, making it a three way fight for first.
Kyle and Gary emerged side by side, with Kyle claiming sole possession of the lead with three laps to go. Kyle Stark cruised from there to the checkers to get the victory with Gary Stark settling for second. Mark English come home third followed by Junget and Josh Marx.
HOBBY STOCK
Waukesha’s Chester Williams claimed the 25-lap Hobby Stock main event.
Korey Bengsch and Jessica Breunig led the field to green with Bengsch taking the lead on lap one. Jason Dunn slid up under Bengsch on lap two, but Bengsch held off the challenge until the first of three cautions slowed the action on lap four. After another quick yellow on lap six, Bengsch reclaimed the lead with Scott Riedner and Dunn fighting for second. William joined the battle on lap 12, sliding into second and moving up to challenge Bengsch for the top spot.
Before Williams could make a move, the caution waved setting up a green-white-checkered finish. Bengsch and Williams paced the field back to green with Williams charging into the lead. Brandon Riedner followed to the outside of Bengsch, picking up the second position. But Williams led the way to the checkers to claim the win followed by Brandon Riedner, Bengsch, Jared Vike and Jimmy Robinson.
BANDIT
Nick Schmidt of Watertown picked up the win in the 20-lap Bandit feature.
Matt Krinke led early until Kyle Riedner overtook him for the lead on lap four. Brandon Johnson followed into second while Schmidt went to the high side working his way forward. On lap 12, Schmidt got alongside Johnson to grab second and continue forward. Schmidt slid up next to Riedner, clearing for the lead on lap 13. From there, Schmidt cruised to the checkers to get the victory. Johnson came home in second with Nick Newton, Chris Gottschalk and Krinke completing the top five.
BANDOLEROS
Laney Osborne of Janesville completed the clean sweep in the Bandolero division after getting the win in the 15 lap feature event. Kaeden Wangsness led lap one with Tyler Muller in second. Chase Wangsness moved into the second spot on lap two with Osborne in tow for third. Osborne motored by Chase Wangsness on lap three, moving up to challenge Kaeden a lap later. By lap four, Osborne was out front while Alex Hartwig tried to follow in her tracks. Hartwig got to second, but had nothing for the lead as Osborne drove away to the checkers for the win. Hartwig finished second followed by Chase Wangsness, Tucker Bodendorfer and Anna Price.
