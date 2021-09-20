The play is called X Slip and the L-Cats used it to perfection, rolling the dice and electing to attempt the go-ahead two-point try.
It worked.
Junior wide receiver JP Rguig made a contested catch on a throw from junior quarterback Caden Belling for a successful two-point conversion as the Lake Mills football team beat host Lakeside Lutheran 14-13 in the Slider Bowl on Friday.
L-Cat junior wide receiver Liam Carrigan caught a 45-yard touchdown with 1 minute, 14 seconds remaining to cut the Warrior lead to 13-12.
Lake Mills head coach Tyler Huber called timeout, weighed his options and selected to send the offense back on the field. Belling lofted a ball on the mark to Rguig, who soared over a defender and hauled in the game-winning score.
“We were the away team,” Huber said of the choice to go for the two-point conversion. “Last year, we decided to kick it instead of going for two. I can’t say that didn’t weigh into things. It didn’t go the way we wanted it to when they came to our place.
“I wanted to win with our guys on the field. We have some playmakers. With the ball a couple yards from the goal line, we were hoping a couple of them could step up and make a play. We did tonight.”
Lakeside Lutheran head coach Paul Bauer knows all about facing the choice of playing for the win or tie, having converted a game-winning two-point conversion pass in overtime last week at Beloit Turner.
“Give Lake Mills credit, I would have done the same thing,” Bauer said. “(Huber) went for the win and he got it. Give him credit for that.
“Proud of our guys who had to overcome the loss of starting quarterback Levi Birkholz and in one week get ready for a tough team. We were in a position to win. Just came up a play short.”
Birkholz’s status is week to week and his injury is not considered season-ending, according to Bauer.
Rguig lit up when his number was called.
“Not going to lie, it’s nerve wracking to hear that play call, but it’s amazing and I love it,” Rguig said. “I run the route quick, got out my break, try to catch the ball and make a play. Thankfully, I’ve got a great quarterback that throws me the ball.
“It’s a one-step slant and then come back out for a three-step drag. Supposed to throw it and wherever the ball is, I have to get it. He throws it perfectly every time.”
On the second play of the Warriors’ ensuing drive, sophomore Matthew Stenbroten sealed it with a one-handed juggling interception.
“We were playing back, so I had a deeper side,” Stenbroten said. “I float over, saw him pass the ball and got the pick with one hand after a bobble or two and caught it on the ground.”
Lakeside (2-3, 2-1 Capitol) had a chance to take a two-score lead on the opening series of the second half. Senior Jameson Schmidt returned the kickoff to the Warrior 45 and a penalty on the play moved it to plus territory. Senior tight end Tyler Marty caught a 34-yard touchdown pass on fourth down that was nullified due to illegal touching because he had run out of bounds on the route.
The Lake Mills offense started to get into rhythm on the next series, starting at its own 34. Belling ran it 22 yards up the middle on an option play followed by a 27-yard completion deep down the sideline to Rguig, who had five grabs for 37 yards. The pair hooked up again two plays later for a two-yard score in the corner of the end zone to cap an eight-play drive. Sophomore KC Hagedorn’s point after sailed wide right, tying the game 6-6 with 5:11 left in the third.
“Lake Mills has good athletes and Belling throws well on the run,” Bauer said. “They get him out on the perimeter. Most of his passes were on the run. In the second half, they went exclusively to passing. Thought we did a good job on the run.”
The Warriors answered with a 12-play touchdown drive, one that featured the legs of their first-time varsity signal caller, sophomore quarterback Kooper Mlsna.
Mlsna hit Marty to move the chains and had a pair of first-down conversions on the ground before scoring from a yard out. Schmidt’s point after made it 13-7 with 10:54 left in the game.
Lake Mills’ passing attack was in sync on the ensuing series, driving deep into Warrior territory after a 17-yard grab by senior running back Carson Lund and nine-yard catch on the sideline by Hagedorn. A holding penalty pushed the L-Cats back to the Warrior 41, setting up third-and-11. Junior linebacker Trey Lauber then leaped to break up a Belling throw downfield. Belling, throwing downwind, overshot an open Stenbroten who had beaten his defender by a couple steps on fourth down.
Lakeside got it back with 7:43 remaining. Two plays into the drive, it appeared that junior defensive back Rex Cassady had dislodged the ball from a Warrior ball carrier for a massive takeaway. The officiating crew deemed that forward progress had been stopped, so Lakeside kept possession.
After one first down, Mlsna managed only five yards on a trio of runs, forcing a punt.
Lake Mills started at its own 19 with 3:14 remaining. Lund had a 10-yard reception before a pair of 12-yard grabs by Stenbroten, who had six catches for 73 yards. Three plays later on third and eight, Carrigan picked the opportune time for his only grab with the 45-yard TD.
“He used a little bit of a hesitation move to freeze us and then ran right by us,” Bauer said.
The L-Cats have been shutout in the first half the last four games and have one offensive touchdown before halftime this season. The team punted on its first three drives of the game, including after reaching the red zone on its second series before three penalties brought the drive to a halt, but scored twice in three-second half possessions before the game-ending kneel downs.
“We have a group that feeds off of momentum,” Huber said. “When one guy steps up and makes a play, then another guy steps up and another guy steps up. We have to get that ball rolling from the start of the whistle in the first quarter. We have some guys playing varsity football for the first time. I think our best football is a long way away, especially offensively.”
Belling, who also threw the game-winning touchdown to Stenbroten during last week’s double overtime come-from-behind win versus Luther Prep, finished 20-for-31 passing for 205 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions.
“This gives Caden some confidence going forward,” Huber said. “It’s going to be huge for him. Hopefully we can kind of keep the momentum going off the last two games.”
Mlsna acquitted himself nicely, finishing with 104 rushing yards on 24 attempts. He was 1-for-4 passing for 13 yards.
“He stepped up and did a great job,” Bauer said. “Had over a hundred yards rushing and didn’t turn it over until the end there with the interception. Maybe the most surprising thing is we didn’t have a penalty as a team. That has a lot to do with cadence and command of a huddle. Kooper functioned well.”
Lakeside ran it 48 times for 234 yards while Lake Mills had 42 rushing yards on 17 attempts.
“I’ve got to tip my hat to Lakeside for its performance with a backup quarterback,” Huber said. “He did a fantastic job in there. The whole group was playing hard. From an offensive line and defensive line standpoint, they have big boys who are extremely physical.”
Lakeside scored on one its four second-half drives.
“We did some different things defensively in the second half and moved guys around to allow them to make plays,” Huber said.
The Warriors opened the scoring with 2:18 remaining in the second quarter on a four-yard TD rush by senior running back Nate Yaroch, who finished with eight carries for 70 yards. Schmidt’s extra point clanged off the left upright for the halftime margin of 6-0.
This game was yet another chapter in the storied crosstown series.
“That’s what I told them at the end of the game, it’s a battle,” Huber said. “We expected a battle coming in. Regardless of personnel and who is and isn’t playing. It’s the school across the street. It’s a big rivalry between these two teams. The kids battled all four quarters and didn’t quit.”
Lake Mills, which hadn’t won at LLHS in multiple decades before last season’s regional championship win, has back-to-back victories on rival soil.
“I love these guys,” Rguig said. “Wouldn’t want to do it with any other group. It’s every single person. We all come to practice every single day. We grind, love together, eat together and do everything together.”
“We have so much grit,” Stenbroten added. “We’ve been down in almost every game we’ve played at halftime. We have everything in us to come back and get the win.”
The L-Cats host Beloit Turner next week while the Warriors host Lodi.
LAKE MILLS 14, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 13
Lake Mills 0 0 6 8 — 14
Lakeside Lutheran 0 6 0 7 — 13
Scoring plays
LL – Yaroch 4 run (kick failed)
LM – Rguig 2 pass from Belling (kick failed)
LL – Mlsna 1 run (Schmidt kick)
LM – Carrigan 45 pass from Belling (Rguig pass from Belling)
Team statistics
Total offense: LM 247, LL 247; Rushing attempts-yards: LM 17-42, LL 48-234; Penalties-yards: LM 6-65; LL 0-0; Fumbles-lost: LM 0-0, LL 1-0; Interceptions thrown: LM 0, LL 1; First downs: LM 12, LL 15.