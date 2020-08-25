8/13/20
Citation no motorcycle license E. Lake Street
Car accident, citation: obstructing operators view/driving W. Woodland Drive
Found property Walgreens
Resist/ obstruct Hubb Street
8/14/20
Sexual assault Crestview Drive
Check welfare E. Lake Street
Assist Fire Department Enterprise Drive
OWI 2nd, citation: operating after revoked 6th, improper parking in roadway, CTHV/89
8/15/20
Theft W. Grant Street
Trespassing W Prospect Street
Trespassing/theft Pleasant Street
Trespassing W Prospect Street
Found property Linden St.
Found property Memorial Park
EMS Assist Water Street
Citation speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive
Written warning expired registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Witten warning: speeding S. Main Street
15 day correction expired registration and no proof insurance S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, probation hold, written warning improper attached license plates, Truman Narcotics W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Vehicle lockout W. Tyranena Park Road
8/16/20
Written warning no insurance W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Citation violate red traffic signal, written warning defective brake light, expired registration, Truman Narcotics W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Written warning hard to see plates, defective brake light S. Main Street/E. Lake Street
Parking citation 3343 W. Prospect Street
Written warning speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
Property damage accident E. Tyranena Park Road
Parking citation 3636 Sandy Beach
Parking citation. 3637 Sandy Beach
Parking citation 3638 Sandy Beach
Written warning speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street
All other damage to property W. Madison Street
Written warning fail to stop at stop sign S. Madison Street/E. Lake Street
Written warning unlawful u-turn W. Tyranena Park Rd.
Operating while under the influence (1st), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration, written warning- open intoxicants, defective registration lamps, no plates, defective high mounted stop lamp E. Lake Street/E. Washington Street
8/17/20
Found property E. Oak Street
Warning improper registration on vehicle Hwy V/89
Written warning speeding Mulberry Street/Fargo Street
Written warning no headlamps E. Lake Street
15 day correction operating after suspended registration E. Lake Street/E. Oak Street
8/18/20
Theft S. Main Street
Written warning speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
All other civil dispute Woodland Beach
Car accident w/ injuries, citation violate green light signal Hwy V/89
Citation: seatbelt, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, written warning expired registration, Truman Narcotics Madison Street/Pine Street
Mutual aid Wisconsin State Patrol, possession of THC, possession of paraphernalia, Truman Narcotics WB MM 262
Vehicle lockout Lake Mills Market
Written warning non-red tail lights, Truman Narcotics W. Tyranena Park Road
Check welfare Wildflower Way/Brookstone Drive
Written warning: fail to display license plate N. Main Street/E. Pine Street
8/19/20
Written warning — speed American Way & Enterprise
Accident — personal injury Hwy V & 89
Found property Water St.
Accident property damage E. Lake Street
Written warning: exhaust Main Street/Pine Street
Citation: operate after revocation Main Street/Pine
Possession of THC storage Unit
