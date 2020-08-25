8/13/20

Citation no motorcycle license E. Lake Street

Car accident, citation: obstructing operators view/driving W. Woodland Drive

Found property Walgreens

Resist/ obstruct Hubb Street

8/14/20

Sexual assault Crestview Drive

Check welfare E. Lake Street

Assist Fire Department Enterprise Drive

OWI 2nd, citation: operating after revoked 6th, improper parking in roadway, CTHV/89

8/15/20

Theft W. Grant Street

Trespassing W Prospect Street

Trespassing/theft Pleasant Street

Trespassing W Prospect Street

Found property Linden St.

Found property Memorial Park

EMS Assist Water Street

Citation speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive

Written warning expired registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Witten warning: speeding S. Main Street

15 day correction expired registration and no proof insurance S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, probation hold, written warning improper attached license plates, Truman Narcotics W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Vehicle lockout W. Tyranena Park Road

8/16/20

Written warning no insurance W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Citation violate red traffic signal, written warning defective brake light, expired registration, Truman Narcotics W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Written warning hard to see plates, defective brake light S. Main Street/E. Lake Street

Parking citation 3343 W. Prospect Street

Written warning speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

Property damage accident E. Tyranena Park Road

Parking citation 3636 Sandy Beach

Parking citation. 3637 Sandy Beach

Parking citation 3638 Sandy Beach

Written warning speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street

All other damage to property W. Madison Street

Written warning fail to stop at stop sign S. Madison Street/E. Lake Street

Written warning unlawful u-turn W. Tyranena Park Rd.

Operating while under the influence (1st), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration, written warning- open intoxicants, defective registration lamps, no plates, defective high mounted stop lamp E. Lake Street/E. Washington Street

8/17/20

Found property E. Oak Street

Warning improper registration on vehicle Hwy V/89

Written warning speeding Mulberry Street/Fargo Street

Written warning no headlamps E. Lake Street

15 day correction operating after suspended registration E. Lake Street/E. Oak Street

8/18/20

Theft S. Main Street

Written warning speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

All other civil dispute Woodland Beach

Car accident w/ injuries, citation violate green light signal Hwy V/89

Citation: seatbelt, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, written warning expired registration, Truman Narcotics Madison Street/Pine Street

Mutual aid Wisconsin State Patrol, possession of THC, possession of paraphernalia, Truman Narcotics WB MM 262

Vehicle lockout Lake Mills Market

Written warning non-red tail lights, Truman Narcotics W. Tyranena Park Road

Check welfare Wildflower Way/Brookstone Drive

Written warning: fail to display license plate N. Main Street/E. Pine Street

8/19/20

Written warning — speed American Way & Enterprise

Accident — personal injury Hwy V & 89

Found property Water St.

Accident property damage E. Lake Street

Written warning: exhaust Main Street/Pine Street

Citation: operate after revocation Main Street/Pine

Possession of THC storage Unit

