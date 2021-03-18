Dear Editor,
On April 6 I hope you’ll join me in supporting Andy Palmer for Lake Mills School Board. With our kids the same age, we have been on the parenting, education and athletics journey for many years together.
While fiercely supportive of his own kids, when issues have surfaced, Andy has always looked at the full picture to see how the problem impacts all kids. He pays attention and listens. So, agree or disagree, he will take the time to learn your perspective.
When he joined the school board last year, I was confident he would be supportive of the community at large. After all, a school board member is our representative on an oversight board of the school district. Andy did not disappoint.
He supports a smart approach to COVID that balances the health concerns with academic, mental health and physical well-being of students and families. There is a balance to be had if you can listen and find common ground.
That, Andy can do.
Jim Bender
Lake Mills
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.