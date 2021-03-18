Dear Editor,

On April 6 I hope you’ll join me in supporting Andy Palmer for Lake Mills School Board. With our kids the same age, we have been on the parenting, education and athletics journey for many years together.

While fiercely supportive of his own kids, when issues have surfaced, Andy has always looked at the full picture to see how the problem impacts all kids. He pays attention and listens. So, agree or disagree, he will take the time to learn your perspective.

When he joined the school board last year, I was confident he would be supportive of the community at large. After all, a school board member is our representative on an oversight board of the school district. Andy did not disappoint.

He supports a smart approach to COVID that balances the health concerns with academic, mental health and physical well-being of students and families. There is a balance to be had if you can listen and find common ground.

That, Andy can do.

Jim Bender

Lake Mills

