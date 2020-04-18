Wisconsin had 3.5 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending April 12, 2020, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Spring sunshine and breezy conditions helped soil moistures fall during the early part of this week, though many fields remained too wet to work.
Temperatures reached the 60s statewide and even hit the upper 70s in southern Wisconsin. Manure and fertilizer applications were the most widely reported field activities this week.
Spring tillage, oat and potato plantings were starting to take off on well-drained soils. Some farmers were still harvesting their 2019 crops.
Winter wheat was greening up and spring calving was in full swing. However, a late winter storm brought cold winds and heavy precipitation over the weekend.
Reporters in northern Wisconsin received up to 10 inches of wet snow on Sunday night, while other areas received mostly rain.
Topsoil moisture condition was rated 0 percent very short, 1 percent short, 70 percent adequate and 29 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 0 percent very short, 0 percent short, 72 percent adequate and 28 percent surplus.
As of April 12, spring tillage was 7 percent complete statewide, a week ahead of last year and 4 days ahead of the 5-year average. Reporters commented most fields weren’t dry enough to be worked yet, field activity has been limited to lighter, sandy soils.
Oats planting was 9 percent complete, eight days ahead of last year and three days ahead of the average.
Sixty percent of the winter wheat crop was rated in good to excellent condition.
