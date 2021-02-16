Harms Insurance Group, Sun Prairie and Lake Mills’ Independent Insurance Agencies, added six new owners at the start of 2021, marking the beginning of a new partnership between agency owner Matt Harms and longtime agency employees.
In a surprise announcement, Matt Harms told six of his employees, “I value the work you’ve all put into the agency over the past many years and want to make all of you agency owners.”
Staff turnover is low, and the six new agency owners have a combined tenure of 126 years with Harms Insurance Group, the least-tenured owner having been with the agency for 11 years. Newer employees may become eligible for the same once they reach 10 years of employment.
New junior partners with Matt Harms include Lu Anne Wood, Senior Commercial Lines Account Manager (34 years), Kathy Forest, Benefits Account Executive (23 years), Laurie Stocker, Administration/Accounting (21 years), Brenda Heilman, Senior Personal Lines Account Manager (20 years), Nicole Waerzeggers, Commercial Lines Account Manager (17 years), and Jeff Lederman, Commercial Account Executive (11 years).
Harms Insurance Group has been a local, independent insurance agency since 1984, now with offices in both Sun Prairie and Lake Mills. For more, visit their website at www.harmsinsurancegroup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.