Lake Mills knew better
Dear Editor,
Thank you for printing the local election results for the 5th Congressional and 38th Assembly District races in last week’s Lake Mills Leader. They showed clear local support for the candidacies of Tom Palzewicz and Melissa Winker. My neighbors aren’t so easily fooled as the residents of surrounding communities by the incendiary talk of socialism coming from Republican do-littles like Barbara Dittrich and Scott Fitzgerald.
While these GOPers chase their socialist windmills, they ignore the clear and imminent threat in our midst, COVID-19. Winker and Palzewicz would do more to save lives, businesses, and employees during our current disease related turmoil. Ultimately though, we get the government we deserve. At least Lake Mills knew better.
Joe Janczy
Lake Mills
