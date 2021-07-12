Sometime overnight on July 10 two vehicles were stolen from the city of Lake Mills, according the the Lake Mills Police Department.
Other vehicles in the city were rummaged through and valuables were taken. Lake Mills Police say the individuals went through the Brookstone subdivision and other areas along Tyranena Park Road.
"We are asking all residents who have cameras in that area to check your cameras during that time frame for the car," said Chief Mick Selck, Lake Mills Police Department.
Police are asking anyone who saw a car matching the photos to with damage to the passenger side bumper or observed suspicious activity on July 10 to contact Officer Brandon Hanley at bhanley@ci.lake-mills.wi.us or call the Lake Mills Police Department at 920-648-2354.
"We strongly encourage you not to leave your keys in your vehicles, keep you vehicles locked and do not leave valuable in your vehicles," he said.
The Waterloo Police Department posted on its Facebook page the city had vehicles gone through the week before. There was a report of individuals pulling on car doors near Knowlton Street.
A witness in Waterloo observed the incident and notified police. An officer responded and attempted to apprehend the suspects. A pursuit ensued, but was terminated due to safety issues.