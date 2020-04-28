Dear Editor,
Most people agreed that taking "stay at home orders" from closed to open needs some forethought and planning, but I'll concur, the one size fits all is screwing some people. I can appreciate the effort to allow businesses to reopen based on the owners good judgement, but selling pick ups trucks does not qualify one to battle infectious disease.
You don't need to look far to see friends and neighbors who take this seriously and those that don't. Common sense has never been mankind's forte. Then there's our propensity to favor dollars over death; see Thalidomide, Round Up, the tobacco industry or Erin Brockovich vs. Pacific Gas and Electric. Our history is littered with sickness and deaths propagated by business people who choose to look the other way when faced with consumer health risks. Some of it's accidental, some negligence and some is beyond just looking the other way and creating elaborate conspiracies to cover their butts and continue the profit margin.
We need widespread testing and a quarantine system in place before fully relaxing restrictions. The list of time tested scientifically proven efforts to thwart the disease are no better than those who apply them. Businesses should have basic procedures to sign off on and some type of accountability. Given the circumstances and involvement of the entire population, this should not be haphazard.
The Madison protesters who complain about the Governor not listening to them, much less consulting them should be understanding toward constituents of the deaf eared Fitzgerald and Vos. Republican leaders were not present for the demonstration. Ironically it was exactly 105 years ago they arrested and quarantined Typhoid Mary. The vast majority of Americans support the stay at home orders and will be cautious to return to normal once it's over.
I will side with Governor Evers who errs on the side of caution verses Fitzgerald and Vos who have repeatedly shown zero concern for citizens health and safety much less public opinion.
Mark Schneck
Oconomowoc
