Inspired by nature as well as vibrant, bold colors, J.J. Joyce’s paintings will be featured at Agency Insurance, 114 S. Main St., through the Spring.
Janine Fixmer has opened up her office to artists who would like to feature their work.
“Protecting and serving my community is my passion,” Fixmer said. “One of the ways I help in supporting the community is by featuring different local artists in my Agency Insurance office space on Main Street.”
“There is a steady rotation of artists throughout the year with many different types of media and subject matters, as well as all pieces being up for sale,” Fixmer said.
Joyce is inspired by nature, specifically her own garden and pond. A rainbow of color can be found in one wave of water or one pedal of a flower. Her colors and her thick wrapped canvases allow the viewer to become a part of the dream she has created. As an artist, Joyce is primarily an oil painter. She also paints in acrylic and is an avid photographer.
She is not only an artist but a master gardener. She says her largest piece of artwork is her garden, her own backyard canvas. Her gardens are full of flowers and the sound of running water throughout the year. The fluidity of water brings her garden together. Two ponds complete with waterfall, running stream, and the lotus flower bog can be found in her front and back yards. The ponds are filled with life, including giant koi fish, water lilies and aquatic plants. J.J. designed and constructed her garden and ponds out of her own vision, actually digging out each of the ponds herself. Her garden attracts butterflies, dragonflies, frogs and other wildlife to further inspire her art.
Joyce, who lives in Fox Point, also enjoys combining photography and painting. She started Hand Painted Digital Photography.
The community is welcome to view the works during business hours at Agency Insurance. All the proceeds from the sale of artwork is directed to the artist with the goal of also supporting a local charity group Fixmer is passionate about, the American Association of University Woman Grants for Gals. For more information on purchasing a painting contact Agency Insurance at 920-397-5041.
