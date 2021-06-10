5/26/2021
Warning No License Plate W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning No License Plate W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Parking Citation American Way/Daylily Court
Warning Defective License Plate Lamps W. Tyranena Park Road/Elm
Citation Speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Place
911 Hang up N. Main Street
Alarm E Lake Street
Warning Speeding Grove Street/Connor Court
Mutual Aid State Patrol W. Tyranena Park Road
Vehicle Lock Out Mulberry Street
Alarm N. Main Street
Warning Defective Tail Light S. Main Street/Unzhaven
Warning Defective Headlight, Improper Stop At Stop Line Main Street/Madison Street
Warning: Defective License Plate Lamps, Cracked Windshield S. Main Street/Lake Park Place
5/27/2021
Warning Barking Dog Brookstone Drive
Warning Defective License Plate Lamps, Cracked Windshield, No Proof of Insurance Franklin Street/Browns Court
Warning Defective Brake Light, No proof of Insurance S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Warning Defective Head Lamp Lake Park Place/Pinnacle Drive
Warning Parking by Fire hydrant N. Main Street
Accident Hwy V & A
Identity Theft College Street
Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue
Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue
Warning Speeding S. Main at Woodland
Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue
All Other Sexual Assault Water Street
All Other Report of Abuse/Negligence Water
5/28/2021
Warning Speeding Grove Street
Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/CP Avenue
Vehicle Lock Out W Tyranena Park Road
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Korth Park
Warning Failure to Display Front License Plate/Tint Main/Woodland Beach Road
Vehicle lock out E. Lake
Vehicle lock out Tamarack Drive
5/29/2021
Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/Ashland Drive
Warning Speeding N. Main Street/W. Prospect
Found Property Hwy B & V (west)
Assist EMS Sandy Beach Road
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Cty Hwy V
Warning Parked Wrong Direction S. Ferry Drive
Check Welfare Mulberry Street
Check Welfare S. Main
Animal Bite Pinnacle Drive
Accident W. Tyranena Park Road
5/30/2021
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Disorderly Conduct, Battery E. Lake Street
Citation Speeding S Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
Assist EMS W. Tyranena Park Road
Alarm E. Tyranena Park Road
911 Call Stonefield Drive
Warning Failure to Carry Drivers License-operate without headlamps Main Street/Madison Street
5/31/2021
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Place
Warning Fail to Stop at Stop Sign Main Street/Madison Street
Warning Defective Tail Light/Defective License Plate Lamps Main Street/Pine Street
Warning Defective Headlamp/Defective Tail Lamp Main Street/Washington Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street at Woodland
Warning No Trailer Lights S. Main Street at Lake Street
Assist EMS E. Lake Street
6/1/2021
Parking Citation American Way/Daylily Court
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Hwy B./Harvey Road
Vehicle Lock Out E. Tyranena Park Road
911 hang up W Tyranena Park Road
Retail Theft E. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Speeding, No Proof of Insurance S. Main Street/Catlin Drive
Warning Mid-block u/turn, Expired Registration Main Street/Lake Street
6/2/2021
Citation Seatbelt N. Main Street/Grant Street
Retail Theft E. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Fail to Display Front Plate S. Main Street/Sandy Beach Road
Assist Fire E. Lake Street
Warning Improper Stop at Stop Line N. Main Street/E. Madison Street
Warning Operating Left of Center E. Tyranena Park Road/Cherokee Path
Citation Operating After Suspension Hwy V./ Hwy 89