5/26/2021

Warning No License Plate W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Parking Citation American Way/Daylily Court

Warning Defective License Plate Lamps W. Tyranena Park Road/Elm

Citation Speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Place

911 Hang up N. Main Street

Alarm E Lake Street

Warning Speeding Grove Street/Connor Court

Mutual Aid State Patrol W. Tyranena Park Road

Vehicle Lock Out Mulberry Street

Alarm N. Main Street

Warning Defective Tail Light S. Main Street/Unzhaven

Warning Defective Headlight, Improper Stop At Stop Line Main Street/Madison Street

Warning: Defective License Plate Lamps, Cracked Windshield S. Main Street/Lake Park Place

5/27/2021

Warning Barking Dog Brookstone Drive

Warning Defective License Plate Lamps, Cracked Windshield, No Proof of Insurance Franklin Street/Browns Court

Warning Defective Brake Light, No proof of Insurance S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Warning Defective Head Lamp Lake Park Place/Pinnacle Drive

Warning Parking by Fire hydrant N. Main Street

Accident Hwy V & A

Identity Theft College Street

Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue

Warning Speeding S. Main at Woodland

All Other Sexual Assault Water Street

All Other Report of Abuse/Negligence Water

5/28/2021

Warning Speeding Grove Street

Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/CP Avenue

Vehicle Lock Out W Tyranena Park Road

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Korth Park

Warning Failure to Display Front License Plate/Tint Main/Woodland Beach Road

Vehicle lock out E. Lake

Vehicle lock out Tamarack Drive

5/29/2021

Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/Ashland Drive

Warning Speeding N. Main Street/W. Prospect

Found Property Hwy B & V (west)

Assist EMS Sandy Beach Road

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Cty Hwy V

Warning Parked Wrong Direction S. Ferry Drive

Check Welfare Mulberry Street

Check Welfare S. Main

Animal Bite Pinnacle Drive

Accident W. Tyranena Park Road

5/30/2021

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Disorderly Conduct, Battery E. Lake Street

Citation Speeding S Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

Assist EMS W. Tyranena Park Road

Alarm E. Tyranena Park Road

911 Call Stonefield Drive

Warning Failure to Carry Drivers License-operate without headlamps Main Street/Madison Street

5/31/2021

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Place

Warning Fail to Stop at Stop Sign Main Street/Madison Street

Warning Defective Tail Light/Defective License Plate Lamps Main Street/Pine Street

Warning Defective Headlamp/Defective Tail Lamp Main Street/Washington Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street at Woodland

Warning No Trailer Lights S. Main Street at Lake Street

Assist EMS E. Lake Street

6/1/2021

Parking Citation American Way/Daylily Court

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Hwy B./Harvey Road

Vehicle Lock Out E. Tyranena Park Road

911 hang up W Tyranena Park Road

Retail Theft E. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Speeding, No Proof of Insurance S. Main Street/Catlin Drive

Warning Mid-block u/turn, Expired Registration Main Street/Lake Street

6/2/2021

Citation Seatbelt N. Main Street/Grant Street

Retail Theft E. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Fail to Display Front Plate S. Main Street/Sandy Beach Road

Assist Fire E. Lake Street

Warning Improper Stop at Stop Line N. Main Street/E. Madison Street

Warning Operating Left of Center E. Tyranena Park Road/Cherokee Path

Citation Operating After Suspension Hwy V./ Hwy 89

