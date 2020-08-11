Darleen J. Orcutt, 92, formerly of Lake Mills, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020 at Alden Estates of Jefferson from natural causes.
Due to the coronavirus the family will have a private service held at Claussen Funeral Home in Lake Mills with Pastor Edwin Vargas of Lake Mills United Methodist church officiating. Burial will follow at a later date in Greenwoods Cemetery, Brookings, South Dakota.
Darleen was born in Brookings, South Dakota to Wilbur and Violet (Thompson) Allen on October 13, 1927. She graduated from Brookings High School with Honors in 1946. Darleen married Stanley D. Orcutt on November 25, 1946 in Brookings, SD. Stan and Darleen along with their children Doug, Mike and Kim moved to Lake Mills in 1957. Stan preceded her in death June 6, 2012.
Darleen was an executive secretary for Ron Ferguson at Hamlin Inc. for 32 years. Retiring in 1993 giving her and Stan more time to travel which included many bus trips, visiting several of the Presidential Libraries, National Parks, and many other historical interesting destinations. For many years, the family loved camping with friends visiting several county and state parks along the way. Somehow, she found the time to be a Cub Scout Den Mother as well. Darleen made countless photo albums of family and of their many trips with all the destinations and sites her and Stan were able to visit. She also researched, documented and detailed Family Trees for both sides of her family.
Darleen loved gardening and enjoyed working in the flower gardens at Trinity Pines where she and Stan lived for 19 years. While living at Trinity Pines Darleen also served as president of the Resident Counsel and was on the Decorating Committee for many years. She was presented with the first “Volunteer of the Year” award and also was a “Sunshine Chairman” and made sure everyone got a birthday card signed by all the residents. Darleen enjoyed going to the Fireside Theater for dinner, the shows and of course shopping!
Darleen was an avid Packer fan and never missed watching a game!
Each year she would cross stitch beautiful Christmas gifts for her family, (ornaments, pictures, and Santa’s of every shape and design). She enjoyed baking a variety of Christmas cookies especially her family’s favorite “Green Holly Cookies”. She loved chocolate whether it was a piece of candy or wine.
Darleen was always highly organized and meticulous in everything she did.
Darleen is survived by her children, Douglas (Zoa) Orcutt of Johnson Creek, Michael (Karen) Orcutt of Lake Mills. Six grandchildren, Sadie Orcutt of Fort Atkinson, Emily (Robert) Holmes of Moyock, NC, Kevin (Jennifer) Orcutt of Union Grove, Kurt Orcutt of Lake Mills, Benji (Holly) Orcutt of Madison, Andrea Koster of Sun Prairie and 10 great-grandchildren. Nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends, especially her dear lifelong friend Loretta Grossman.
Darleen is preceded in death by her husband Stanley (2012), her daughter Kim Koster (2017), her parents Wilbur and Violet Allen, (1967, 1986), sister Charlotte Moskwa (2012), in-laws Byron and Anne Orcutt (1986, 1981), brother and sister-in laws, and other family members and friends.
Darleen’s family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Alden Estates of Jefferson, especially to the nurses and staff of the 300 wing her home for the last 7 years and Rainbow Hospice of Jefferson who helped the family with their end - of - life assistance.
