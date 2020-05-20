The Lake Mills City Council approved an agreement with Crawfish Junction to provide a food truck at Sandy Beach this summer in a 3 to 0 vote with two council members absent.
“We are still leaving it open to proposals. We have one outstanding,” said Steve Wilke, city manager.
“This is a seasonal permit for a non-exclusive right to operate a food truck at Sandy Beach Park,” said Dan Drescher, city attorney.
Operations are likely to start in June but could start this month.
“We had two excellent offerings presented to us,” he said.
Coffee Van Go, the other vendor, pulled out saying they weren’t prepared to start the service at this time, because of updates they are doing at the Lake Mills Market.
Hours will vary at Sandy Beach.
“We had hoped for more hours out there,” Drescher said.
When other vendors are interested the city will try to make sure there are different offerings and times available, Drescher said.
The truck will be located near the bait shack area.
The council also approved a part-time liquor and beer license for HG Restaurant Group, LLC. doing business as Crawfish Junction for Sandy Beach.
“We’ve had beer and liquor down there for as long as I remember,” Foster said.
Schmidt asked if others will be allowed to use the bait shack for storage.
Wilke said since Crawfish is the first one out there in the prime location they will have the first rights to storage right now.
“This is the only liquor license I have available right now,” said Misty Quest, city clerk.
The council approved acceptance of the Sandy Beach boat launch grants for a total of $970,000 for the Recreational Boating Fund Grant and a Sporting and Wildlife Grant.
“This is the contract that guarantees that money is assigned to us,” Wilke said. “Our estimate is that it would cost $970,000, so 100% of the boat launch will be covered. The only thing that really stands out now is the archaeological surveys. They added a substantial amount of additional money. When we did our bonds at the last meeting there was a certain amount of money assigned to the boat launch and that’s to make sure we get this archeological survey done.”
The only outstanding at this point is the memorandum of agreement which is currently being held up by the Potawatomi Nation of Forest County. If they don’t respond within 30 days, it will be approved.
The council approved the developer’s agreement for the Tyranena Point Subdivision.
The final plat and construction plan still need to be finalized for the project, Drescher said.
“The first phase is about 13 parcels that will front on Mud Lake Road,” he said. “We’ve been working on this development for a long time about a year at this point the Mud Lake Road reconstruction bid has been awarded. I believe they are itching to get the work started.”
The developer agreement is very comprehensive, Drescher said.
During public comment the council heard from Neal Shade about the waiting list for boat slips at Sandy Beach.
“Anyone who lives in Lake Mills will tell you one of the greatest features of our community is Rock Lake,” Shade said. “I believe it’s time to discuss the method of allocating those boat slips to the year-round residents of Lake Mills.”
He requested the city review the process.
“We’ve been using this criteria for 30 years,” Wilke said. “It doesn’t hurt to bring it up as an item for you to review.”
“I think it’s something the Parks Department should look at and discuss,” Foster said.
“I can put it on the agenda for our June meeting,” said Steve Fields, council member.
Wilke said the Municipal Building will open back up to the public in June for limited access.
“We are working on reopening the first full week of June. City hall will be open,” Wilke said. “We can require people to wear masks and so can private businesses.”
“The only thing they can do is not let you in the building if you refuse to do it,” said Mike Foster, council president.
It was also mentioned the city’s bulk pickup day is moving back to Mondays. Residents will still have to call the schedule their pickup.
“Most people are cleaning out on the weekend and being able to set it out on a Sunday night has advantages. We moved to Thursdays because a lot of people weren’t calling in.” Wilke said.
In other business the council:
— Approved the local program operator contract between the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and the City of Lake Mills.
— Accepted a resolution for county highway aid with Jefferson County.
