Dear Editor,

Readers have read that someone had their Biden sign stolen. Well, I’m going to report that so far, I’ve had two Trump signs stolen and some neighbors have also had multiple Trump signs stolen. Some might say, "who cares, they’re just signs". To that, my response is, when you steal someone’s sign, you are violating their right to free speech. Furthermore, you are violating property rights. If society tolerates this, what else will be tolerated? We should fear for a future where free speech is canceled. What recourse will people have left at that point?

Anthony Monson

Lake Mills

