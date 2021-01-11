The Lake Mills Board of Education approved requesting a Department of Public Instruction waiver for a reduction of instructional hours, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at a meeting Monday.
“We are asking for state flexibility in our hours of instruction that are required at the high school level,” said Tonya Olson, district administrator.
The DPI requires school districts to annually schedule at least 437 hours of direct pupil instruction in kindergarten, at least 1,050 hours of direct pupil instruction in grades 1 to 6, and at least 1,137 hours of direct pupil instruction in grades 7 to12.
“While we are confident we will meet that requirement in kindergarten through grade 6, we anticipate that we will need the waiver due to the instructional hour requirement at the high school due to the fact that we changed our calendar to start school on Sept. 8 and dismissing early on Fridays,” Olson said. “Normally, we would be required to add hours to the end of the school year to accommodate for this. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DPI granted all school districts in the state the flexibility to waive certain school requirements.”
Olson discussed the results of the district’s climate survey.
“The survey was to guide what we are doing well and where do we need to improve,” she said.
There were 774 respondents with 47 of them being staff members.
“We had a nice even spread of parents from all schools,” she said. “You could see the pride people had in the school district.”
An area the district is meeting expectations is meeting the social emotional needs of students, but she said the survey identifies it as an area for growth.
She said there was also an urgency to focus on career readiness and not just college readiness.
“The comments that came back on the survey were glowing for our staff.”
The district has moved the strategic planning dates to April and May due to the pandemic to hopefully allow for more public participation.
“I thought the comments and responses were very valuable,” said Bob Dimperio.
In other business the board:
- Approved an additional 200 nurse hours to the contract with Fort Healthcare for school nurse services for this school year
- Approved an HVAC control software bid for $18,150.
- Approved a HVAC replacement bid for $49,600
