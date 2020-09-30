WATERTOWN — Watertown’s boys cross country team won while the girls placed second at their fifth home meet on Saturday.
The Goslings won the boys event with 32 points, beating out Beaver Dam (38) and Lakeside Lutheran (56).
Beaver Dam’s girls were dominant, winning with 23 points. Watertown (48) and Lakeside Lutheran (63) took second and third.
Freshmen Cameron Weiland (fourth, 18:22) and Mark Garcia (fifth, 18:33), junior Jonathan Abel (12th, 20:25) and freshmen Daniel Ertman (18th, 21:12) and Markus Rabehl (20th, 21:37) scored for Lakeside’s boys. Sophomore Abigail Minning (sixth, 22:35), freshmen Paige Krahn (13th, 23:39) and Mia Krahn (16th, 23:54), junior Mya Hemling (20th, 24:41) and sophomore Rose Hissom (22nd, 25:30) scored for Lakeside’s girls.
“On a windy day at Watertown High School, most of our athletes ran slower than a week ago at the Angel Invitational, but we still had some very competitive individual races,” Lakeside Lutheran cross country coach Cameron Ausen said. “Abigail Minning battled some mid-race discomfort and rebounded well to almost crack the top-5. On the boys’ side, freshman Cameron Weiland led the way despite having stomach problems during the race.”
UP NEXT
Lakeside hosts an invitational on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
“We are hoping for better results as we continue to put in plenty of work,” Ausen said.
