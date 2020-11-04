When Simon and Garfunkel wrote the lyrics to “Mrs. Robinson,” they might have prophetically described the 2020 presidential campaign: “Laugh about it, shout about it; When you’ve got to choose; Ev’ry way you look at it, you lose.”
Both candidates had their share of public gaffes — enough so that many have framed this election as a selection from the lesser of two evils.
But now that the ballots have been cast — regardless of which party you supported or which candidate you backed — there is something else that Americans always do. And we’re good at it.
We roll up our sleeves and we get to work.
While we might not agree with whomever wins the presidential election, or the party that has control of the state Assembly or the U.S. Senate and House, there are national goals we need to get to work on:
• Reducing the presence of COVID-19: The distribution of a vaccine is the quickest way to do this, but it needs to be thoroughly tested and ready for front-line workers first, followed by essential workers and then the general public.
• Reopening the economy: Wisconsin already has lost far too many restaurants and entertainment venues to count, but there are other businesses that are struggling and near permanent closure, as well.
People are naturally social beings. The sooner COVID-19 is brought under control, the quicker the economy can reopen, and the better it will be for our mental, as well as our economic, health. Passage of another COVID-19 relief bill might be the best bridge between a vaccine and completely reopening the economy.
• Getting our students back in classrooms: While most youngsters are adequately handling online instruction, they’re also missing the extra special things about the classroom experience.
Ater a COVID-19 vaccine is administered, let’s hope we can get everyone back into schools full time. We need sports, extracurriculars, proms and graduations again. They are major developmental parts of the educational experience that one class has already lost.
• Supporting the new president: Talks of moving to another country or saying “not my president” ignore the will of the electorate.
Most of us voted in the election, and now we have to live with the results decided by a majority.
It’s our system.
It’s our country.
Now that the election is complete, there’s just one way to go.
Forward. — The Sun Prairie Star.
