PORTAGE — Lakeside Lutheran's football team defeated host Portage 35-6 at Bob Mael Field in a nonconference game on Friday, winning five consecutive to open the season for the first time since 2012.
Lakeside (5-0) led 28-0 at the break and gave up only 142 yards while totaling 355 yards.
"I thought we got quite a bit better last week to be able to beat Lake Mills," Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. "We played well tonight besides the turnovers. We turned it over three times and need to clean that up."
Portage (2-4) had its own issues in the turnover department, losing three fumbles and throwing an interception.
Senior quarterback Nathan Chesterman, who had 10 carries for 86 yards and was 11-for-14 for 132 yards, opened the scoring with an 11-yard run with 3 minutes, 32 seconds left in the first quarter.
"We ran a lot of midline veer tonight and Chesterman led us in rushing," Bauer said. "We ran a lot of keeps on midline veer."
Junior running back Bryan Guzman had a seven-yard rushing score early in the second for Lakeside, which is ranked sixth in the Associated Press medium-sized schools poll.
Lakeside then scored twice in a 24-second span to put the game in a stranglehold. Senior tailback Micah Cody punched it in from a yard out to cap off a four-play, 26-yard drive with 7:42 to play before half.
On the first play of the ensuing drive, Chesterman intercepted his counterpart Gavin Thompson inside the 20. Chesterman then hit senior tight end John O'Donnell in the flat for a 17-yard catch-and-run, breaking a couple of tackles, to make it 28-0.
Portage junior Seth Williams fumbled at the 15 early in the second half before Chesterman found paydirt from 11 yards out on the ground.
"Our defense played really well," Bauer said. "Most of their yards came at the end."
Junior tailback Spencer Sturgill had a four-yard score later in the third, setting a running clock into motion.
Chesterman threw and completed a season-high in passes while Cody, who had seven totes for 48 yards, had his eighth touchdown of the year.
Senior wideout Brendan McKenna had four catches for 56 yards.
Lakeside plays at Kettle Moraine Lutheran (3-3) to conclude the regular season next week.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 35, PORTAGE 6
Lakeside Lutheran 7 21 7 0 — 35
Portage 0 0 0 6 — 6
LL: Chesterman 11 run (Schmidt kick), 3:32.
LL: Guzman 7 run (Schmidt kick), 11:20
LL: Cody 1 run (Schmidt kick), 7:42
LL: O’Donnell 17 pass from Chesterman (Schmidt kick), 7:18
LL: Sturgill 4 run (Schmidt kick), 11:05
P: Krasobec 9 pass from Thompson, 0:00
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — LL 18, P 8.
Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — LL 33-223; P 27-98.
Passing yards — LL 132; P 44.
Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — LL 11-15-1; P 6-13-1.
Penalties-yards — LL 5-45; P 5-50.
Fumbles-lost — LL 2-2; P 4-3.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — LL: Chesterman 10-86; Cody 7-48; P: Williams 13-69.
Passing — LL: Chesterman 11-14-1-132; P: Thompson 6-13-1-44.
Receiving — LL: McKenna 4-56; P: Karpelenia 2-16.
