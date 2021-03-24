School candidates answer questions
The three candidates running for two seats on the Lake Mills School Board participated in a forum Tuesday night hosted by Citizen Advocates for Public Education (CAPE). Steve Bower moderated the event.
The school seats are currently held by Andrew Palmer, appointed in September and Dave Roedl, who is not running for re-election. The candidates are Palmer, Brianna Behselich and Ken Eimers.
Palmer has lived in Lake Mills for over 20 years and has experience volunteering with various organizations in town and works in quality assurance in the food industry.
“I love what this city stands for,” he said. “Ideally, I would like to continue my stretch on the board.”
Behselich was a teacher for eight years and is now a business owner and stay at home mother.
“As we continue through the pandemic, I’m excited to share my passion for education and learning.”
Eimers is a 30-year Lake Mills resident, has worked for nonprofits most recently in his career.
“We’ve really enjoyed the community and the experience of it,” he said. “I raised my two daughters through the public schools here in Lake Mills.”
Questions provided by CAPE:
What do you view as the greatest strength of the Lake Mills public schools?
Behselich discussed the things that are unique to Lake Mills including CAPE, state bound sports teams and the recreation department, among others.
“We’re all in this together. The schools work as a team,” she said. “That’s what creates a positive culture.”
She said the district’s buildings are great, but it’s the staff who make a difference in the lives of students.
Eimers discussed the district’s workforce standing out to him as the biggest strength.
“There are a lot of interactions with the people in the school district,” he said as a parent and grandparent. “They have all been positive interactions.”
When he supported his grandson during virtual school, he says he was blown away by how positive and helpful the teachers were.
He said he also appreciates the quality improvements for academic achievement the district has focused on.
Palmer said the community support has been important in the community.
“With the referendums over the last five or six years we’ve been able to maintain the community support.”
He said this has been a challenging year with Lake Mills setting the bar high.
“That was done on the backs of Dr. Olson, the principals, the teachers, their dedication to keeping our kids in school and achieving in the best way they can. I’m going to work for us to maintain a safe workplace and continue to capitalize on strengths.”
What are the biggest challenges for Lake Mills public schools?
Eimers said it’s important to look at how any challenges affect the teacher student relationship.
“One of the bigger challenges will be funding and filling gaps,” he said.
Eimers also said it’s important to discuss life after school beyond just college. He also discussed teacher retention and technology.
Palmer said challenges including planning for growth in the community.
“If you take a look around Lake Mills it is expanding,” he said. “We will likely increase enrollment.”
He said it will be important to have the proper facilities to prepare students for whatever challenges await them after school.
Behselich mentioned mental health and wellness are challenges for the district, including funding.
“Students need to feel welcome, respected, valued and successful.”
She also mentioned Lake Mills changing demographics and growth, small class sizes, an investment in early childhood and retaining teachers.
When making decisions for the district what will be the top three considerations you will take into account? How do you make sure you have all the information necessary to be fully informed and able to consider all the ripples of each of those choices?
Palmer said the school board has done climate studies and strategic planning.
“We are looking at developing a strategic plan with partnership of the community,” he said.
Behselich said leaders will make right and wrong decisions and learn from the wrong ones.
“When making decisions I will dig deep and ask questions,” she said. “A school board member is an advocate.”
She also said transparency in decision making is important.
Eimers discussed why a decision is needed.
“How does this decision benefit the Lake Mills School District as a whole,” he said. Considering key stakeholders will be important.
“I like to put myself in someone else’s shoes to see their perspective.”
What experience do you have in education and working with teachers and students? How will you educate yourself on how the school board operates? What is your philosophy on teachers and staff as partners and collaborators with district administrators and the board on decisions that affect them?
“I was born and raised in the public school system,” Behselich said. “From my mom and myself being a teacher, and now being a school crossing guard and a mom to two boys in the public school system, I’ve constantly been around and in communication with teachers and students.”
She said she would be in the policy side of education instead of the teacher and parent side.
“I’m not afraid to roll up my sleeves and ask questions.”
“I’m a parent and grandparent so my interactions with the school system have been through that window,” Eimers said. “I’m a volunteer literacy tutor through Jefferson County. I do get quite a bit of interaction with educators in that realm.”
He teaches English as a second language and says he has an appreciation for teaching he didn’t have before that.
Palmer said as a sitting board member he has the benefit of on the job experience.
“Having even limited exposure to our talented board and administration has taught me a lot in a limited period of time,” he said.
This past year has been challenging for teachers, students and families and what lessons should the public school take from the pandemic? What can we learn from the in-person student environment that was altered due to COVID and to what extent should schools be using online learning?
“I think it was important parents had an option for virtual and in-person,” Eimers said.
The smaller class sizes have been positive for teachers and students he commented.
“There is a lot of online learning out there already,” he said it’s important to consider if the infrastructure exists for everyone to have access to online learning. “I think it takes quite a bit of planning and collaboration.’
Palmer said it’s taken a lot of effort from administrators and staff to maintain a safe environment in schools.
“We don’t know yet where virtual is going,” he said. “Enrollment is increasing every quarter, but not everyone is coming back, so we need to look at as a school district what do we need to offer.”
Behselich said staff and students deserve a safe and healthy place to learn. She said it’s important for them to be in school learning with others and taking part in extracurricular activities.
“We provide families with a wealth of resources and support.”
Policies and budgeting at the state level impact our public schools in Lake Mills. The statewide voucher program, special education reimbursement and per pupil spending are some examples. What will you do to educate yourself about these issues and how will you use this information to make local decisions?
“Our funding at the state level was higher last year than it’s ever been,” Palmer said.
He said the school board needs to understand what the future of education looks like and create opportunities for all students.
“If we can meet the needs of the community and all students, we will be successful.”
Behselich said the Wisconsin Public Education Network has provided information and forum to help community members and school board members get a better understanding of the issues.
“A great school board member will focus on what is best for all students,” she said.
Eimers said he too has been utilizing the webinars from Wisconsin Public Education Network on issues such as school funding and vouchers.
“As a board member I would want to talk to people who have a much deeper understanding of these issues,” he said. “I would want to focus on what is best for the Lake Mills School District and keep it healthy.”
Candidates continued to answer questions from community members after the prepared questions. The forum can be viewed on the Citizen Advocates for Public Education Facebook page and Lake Mills TV on YouTube and the local cable channel.
