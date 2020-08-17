Several vehicles were broken into and gone through in the city Saturday night, according to the Lake Mills Police Department.
The vehicles were in the area of West Grant, West Prospect, Linden and Pleasant streets.
“Based on investigation we know the break-ins occurred between 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., but believe it was more around 2 a.m.,” said Lake Mills Police Chief Mick Selck.
Four cases were reported to police, but Selck says they believe there could be more cases where nothing was missing or persons decided not to report the crime.
Many of the cars were unlocked at the time of the break-ins.
“One notable theft was a handgun and wallet from one car,” Selck said.
A vehicle was stolen in Waterloo at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday. It’s not known if the cases are related.
According to the Waterloo Police Department Facebook page, the car, an Audi, was recovered in Madison.
“At approximately 4:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, a suspect or suspects entered the victim's garage through a door that was mistakenly left open. The suspect then entered the victim's home and grabbed car keys that were left on a hook inside the residence,” Waterloo Police posted online.
The Audi is the second stolen vehicle in Waterloo in a week.
