A shorter quarantine period was approved by the Lake Mills Board of Education Monday, Dec. 14 at the Board of Education meeting.
The shortened quarantine is for those who are identified as a close contact to someone with COVID-19.
“Those that have had a close contact with a person who lives in their household will continue with a 14-day quarantine period as families living together with a COVID-19 positive person have greater than a 50% chance of becoming infected during the 14-day incubation period,” said Tonya Olson, district administrator.
For everyone else quarantine will end after day 10 of the last known exposure without testing and no symptoms developing.
“Due to the risk it presents to those present at school and the lack of staffing in health services, we will not be quarantining students for less than 10 days.
The Department of Health Services proposed a 7- day quarantine option if the test was taken on Day 6.
The other major update to the pandemic plan was the early release days on Fridays will continue for the rest of the school year.
Students at Lake Mills Elementary School shifted to virtual learning through the end of winter break this week.
