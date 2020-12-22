The Lake Mills Aztalan Historical Society volunteers and Board members, Rich and Diane Fronek, John Tyler and Mark Pickhard spent this pandemic summer of 2020 caring for one of the historic buildings preserved at the Lake Mills Aztalan Museum site.
The “Hansen Granary” was moved to the museum site in 1988 from the former Phillips/Ferry Farm on South Main Street which later became known as the home of Anna and Justice Conner Hansen. The granary was originally built in 1895 as part of a dairy farm where registered Guernsey cattle made up the herd. The house on the farm was originally built by Joseph Keyes the “founder” of Lake Mills, later a stone creamery building was added to the farm and many others including the granary which housed the feed for the animals. The large barn on the Phillips Farm was destroyed in a cyclone in November of 1909, the granary was spared from damage.
After the donation of the building by the Hansen’s, the building was moved to the museum site without being dismantled traveling through downtown Lake Mills and east on County Road B to its current location at the museum site.
The granary was in the need of repairs and a fresh coat of paint and being that travel was limited or discouraged and working outside was one of few activities that allowed social distancing, the volunteers had time to dedicate to this large project this past summer; scrapping down to bare boards, patching holes made by birds and rodents, and replacing rotten boards with recycled lumber from similar buildings, with a fresh coat of paint, the “Hansen Granary” sign refreshed with some touch ups and many repairs the granary is ready to continue to serve as the educational and display space of artifacts from early Lake Mills including several items donated by Justice Hansen in conjunction with the donation of the building.
The project was challenging being that the building is two stories with peaked eaves, but the volunteers were able to do a thorough and safe job thanks to the donation of the use of a scissors lift from Jacob Wegner of JW Enterprises of Watertown. Other supporting businesses were Rock Lake Drywall LLC. of Waterloo and Fathead’s Country Campers of Lake Mills.
For more information visit the website, lakemillsaztalanhistory.com or join them on Facebook, www.facebook.com/LakeMillsAztalan, or call 920-728-2685.
