His first memories of the fire service go back to 1964 when he lived across the street from the Palmyra Fire Station.
“All my life I just wanted to be a firefighter,” said Brad Hering of Lake Mills, who retired last year as a full-time firefighter with the City of Watertown Fire Department. Before that he was a volunteer with the Lake Mills EMS and Lake Mills Fire Department.
Hering retired in July 2020 due to a knee injury after 41 years in the fire and EMS service.
“I would race home every night after school to watch ‘Emergency!’,” he said of the popular 1970s show. “It’s amazing how accurate that show was on the EMS side.”
The 1980 Lake Mills High School graduate completed his first aid, CPR and medical training in 1979 before graduation.
“That’s when I started with the EMS and I was on and off volunteering for 40 years,” he said. “It’s hard to do everything when you are self-employed.”
Before being a full-time firefighter, Hering owned his own carpentry business.
He joined the Lake Mills Fire Department in 1981 and stayed there 23 years. He was a captain three years and assistant chief for 14 years. He left the department in Lake Mills to pursue his dream of being a professional full-time firefighter in Watertown. He worked at the Watertown Fire Department 18 years.
Hering and his wife Kerry also ran a business called Bear Scents, before selling it when he started full-time at Watertown. They started the business in the mid-1990s and ran it until about 2010.
“I just wanted to be a fireman, that was my dream job,” he said. “When you go to work every day and you just can’t wait to get there, it doesn’t get any better than that.”
Hering gives a lot of credit for his long career in the fire service to his wife and their children Kendra and Keenan, who also are in the fire service.
“I can’t begin to tell you how many birthdays and holidays, I’ve missed between fire calls and trainings and meetings over the years. Without good family support you couldn’t do this job.”
Kendra has 11 years of service and Keenan has nine years of service.
“I can remember a time where we were all at home jumped into our cars and all went in different directions and met at the scene,” he said. “That’s the most rewarding thing is to be on the job with them.”
Through the sacrifices of time away from family, Hering said the job of being a firefighter is a rewarding one.
“You are helping people out in their time of need. You are helping when people need it the most. At the darkest time of their life you are doing everything you possibly can to help them.”
Over the last 16 years Hering was a Milford township first responder for the Lake Mills EMS. He was the first person on the scene of many incidents in that area saving lives.
“It made a difference in life and death on more than one occasion.”
He said there are calls that stay with you.
“It wakes you up once in a while,” he said. “You do everything you can to help.”
His accomplishments over a 40-year career are numerous. He was named Jefferson County Firefighter of the Year in 1990 and 2003. He helped to start ice rescue and diving team at the Lake Mills Fire Department and helped to establish the Jefferson County Dive rescue team before the Sheriff’s Department took it over.
“We did cold water diving and through the ice all over Jefferson County. We had participants from other departments.”
He worked with State Senator Kevin Shibilski to form the 24th Senate District length of service award program to benefit volunteer firefighters and EMTs in the state. He also helped to establish the annual mock accident programs at Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran high schools.
He served on a panel of experts for the rescue technician class at MATC and helped teach younger students about fire safety.
Since his retirement last summer, he’s been recovering from knee surgeries and taking it easy.
“I go up north a lot and go fishing and out in the woods, hunting.”
He’s also been working around his property. He plans to open a Christmas tree farm this year in Milford.
One of the highlights of his long career was being in command of a fire at Creekwood Farms, at the time, considered the largest fire in Lake Mills history. Hering coordinated 19 fire departments along with 163 firefighters to contain the fire to a warehouse, saving 1.3 million chickens only 12 feet away. He was also a part of the infamous Watertown tire fire with 106 fire departments present, the largest mutual aid response in state history.
He said if he could change only one thing about his career it would be teaching people what being a firefighter or EMT is all about.
“There is not enough appreciation for the people doing this,” he said, especially those who are volunteers.
He mentioned he too had a fire in his home Thanksgiving night last year.
“They didn’t have to get out of bed to come to my home, but they did. They just want to help people when they need it most. We’re in good hands here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.