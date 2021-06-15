The Lake Mills Town Board met June 8 and discussed goals, documentation and strategy of the Joint Rock Lake Committee.
“There seems to be, based on the ordinance, some things they are not following,” said Tom Buechel, town chair, who sat in on the last meeting. He commented that he had discussed the committee with Greg Waters Lake Mills City Council president.
The ordinance for the Joint Rock Lake Committee states, “shall prepare long range plans for the improvement, protection and preservation of Rock Lake.”
Buechel said he was not aware of any long-range plans submitted.
Susan Trier, a member of the Rock Lake Improvement Association and Joint Rock Lake Committee said, “The original lake management plan was organized through the Joint Rock Lake Committee, the second plan from 2018-28 was done through the Rock Lake Improvement Association along with Joint Rock Lake and many other stakeholders were involved in the development of that plan, it’s the master plan for lake management.”
She said the groups plan to submit goals to the city and township for the top three things the governmental agencies can work on involving the lake.
“They do believe they are working on long range plans,” Trier said.
“Yes, but it says in here the committee should prepare long-rang plans (to be submitted to the township and council) that’s what the ordinance states,” Buechel said. “I feel this committee needs a long-range plan process for how you are going to get from point A to point B.”
Trier said they received input on the recent lake zoning brochure from the town, city attorney, county and other zoning stakeholders.
“Many of us would have like to see how this was going to unfold before it was sent out,” Buechel said.
Trier said the funds for the brochure fund came from boat launch fees.
“I would like to see a process in place with better communication,” Buechel said. “We have to have input on this.”
The board approved the amended snowplow and salt contract for the township with Forest Construction.