At the beginning of June a group of Lake Mills moms decided to start a Facebook group to help better understand race issues in the community and beyond in response to the death of George Floyd.
Rhiannon Tonies, Andrea Graham and Alais Fortier-Meyer formed the Facebook page ‘Lake Mills Citizens Coalition for Racial Justice,’ now called ‘Coalition for Racial Justice,’ with the intent of starting a conversation in the community.
“We started this to provide resources and information to start a dialog in our community about the issues of race equity and injustice. Three of us got the group up there and Michelle Quednow became active very quickly in some of the posts and we asked her to join our admin team to help moderate,” Tonies said.
Michelle Quednow joined the moms early on in the process and spoke at a Black Lives Matter rally held at Commons Park in June. Before Gracelyn Smith, Lake Mills High School student, announced her plans for a rally Quednow had planned to organize an event.
“I joined the group by invitation and I was just part of the group as a community member,” Quednow said.
Tonies continued to say, “The people who started this are on this journey of exploration and learning and self-reflection as are all the citizens who joined the group. None of us are experts we are just citizens in our community. We are wives, we are moms, people.”
They hoped the Facebook group could be a safe place for discussion and self-reflection to help start personal and community growth, but public and private social media groups in the city have been divisive places over the last few months.
“We are citizens, moms on a journey of learning. We are not in any way racial equity experts.”
Quednow has had various training over the years in her work as an educator on racial equality.
With the murder of George Floyd May 25, Tonies said their seemed to be a desire to start conversations in Lake Mills.
“That’s what the purpose of the Facebook group was, to explore this topic more,” she said.
The group’s mission statement reads in part: “Our mission is to unite citizens of Lake Mills who are concerned with the issue of racism and implement change within our community. People of color have faced and continue to face racism throughout all parts of our society. If we want to achieve equality and justice for all people, we must work together to right the wrongs of the prejudices that exist in ourselves and our communities. People of color do not bear the burden of making this change alone — every citizen must reject complacency, no longer remain silent, and find initiatives to promote equality.”
It goes on to read: “The goal of this group is to not only unite citizens striving to be anti-racist and take action on those values, but to educate members of our community in the history of racism in our country and community.”
The moms said they hope by having these conversations now it will be easier for all children in the future to have these discussions.
“We want it to be comfortable for them at a young age to have these uncomfortable conversations,” Tonies said.
The administrators of the Facebook group feel with some of the events going on around town in the past several months the goals and purpose of their group have been misrepresented.
“There has been some misunderstanding about what our group is standing for,” Quednow said. “With the rally in June with Black Lives Matter, a lot of people assumed we were associated with the organization of Black Lives Matter. We are not in any way associated with the organization.”
For the group the phrase Black lives matter was a statement of support, not a declaration of membership to the group.
The group has organized to display yard signs that say Black Lives Matter on one side and Listen, learn, grow on the other.
“We cannot learn if we do not listen and we cannot grow if we do not learn,” Quednow said.
“Our goal is for our community. It’s not the same as larger cities or even other small communities,” Tonies said. “We want to tailor this to what is happening in our community.” Quednow said she believes a lot of the misunderstandings on social media have happened because of people not thinking through what they are posting online.
“There is a divisiveness I think is perceived by our group as starting it,” she said. “It’s not our intention. It’s our intention to unite, find our commonalities and with those commonalities build bridges of communication where it’s safe to have difficult conversations without people losing friendships, losing neighbors.”
Since some of the events around town, including a 50 Miles More march, and negative comments seen in the group the administrators are now approving posts.
“These discussions are much more powerful if they are held outside of social media,” Tonies said. “We are encouraging people to use the page to gain resources and learn but have the conversations off social media.”
There are a lot of things going on behind the scenes of the group. They say the group isn’t about just Black lives, but equality for all non-white people.
“When we have more diversity it’s important that we are preparing not only the citizens but also our kids for the conversations that are not easy,” Quednow said.
She said members of the group have spoken to Lake Mills District Administrator Dr. Tonya Olson and Police Chief Mick Selck.
“We want to unite our community around needing to address these needs,” Quednow said.
The creators of the group are also having these same conversations.
“We are having these conversations as citizens, not as administrators of this group or speaking on behalf of this group,” Tonies mentioned. “We want people in the discussion wherever they are at.”
They say they are not afraid to have those difficult conversations with other community members.
“We are trying to build kindness, so there is not a lot of finger pointing.”
Those interested in learning more can email the Facebook group administrators at lmccrj@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.