A man on parole for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle crashed his motorcycle on I-94 Sunday, near Lake Mills and now faces a new OWI charge, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Steven G. Batzler, 63, of Lake Delton was arrested after undergoing CPR to revive him at the scene of the crash.
The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. when the state patrol says Batzler, who was not wearing a helmet, hit a construction barrel on I-94 in Jefferson County.
Another driver stopped to help, and found Batzler had a pulse but was not breathing. CPR was administered and Batzler eventually began breathing, according to a state patrol news release.
Batzler had a head injury and was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Oconomowoc.
The state patrol said intoxicants were located at the scene and the odor of intoxicants were detected on Batzler.
Batzler has four, possibly five prior convictions for OWI, according to the state patrol.
