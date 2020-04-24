Have you seen them? The first buds have grown from seeds I planted a few weeks ago and I am now officially a gardener. I never thought I would take the time to grow anything but I, like everyone else right now, am doing my best to productively fill my time at home.
I started by planting some flower seeds indoors, just to see what would happen. Well guess what? They grew! After my initial success I decided to branch out to vegetables. I’ve now started some tomatoes and when it gets a bit warmer outside; cucumbers for pickles, pumpkins, watermelon, peppers and more will go in the ground.
I recently wrote a story on growing strawberries for publication next month, so after learning about what it takes to grow strawberries, I ordered my own plants. Hopefully they will be here soon. I’ve grown raspberry plants in the past, but they died when we moved them a few years back. Now the plants have been replaced.
I’m excited for a summer of berries, jelly, canning and freezing. I don’t love the idea of having to stay home all the time, but it is a good opportunity to figure out what we are each able to do that we haven’t done before.
I’ve already baked many cookies and breads, so it’s a good time to turn to fruits and vegetables.
I also planted some bulbs and we are working on a few other landscaping projects at our house. It feels good to make things look beautiful when there is so much unhappiness in the world right now.
Spring is a time of rebirth and I think this year we are all ready for the greener grass, tulips and daffodils to paint the landscape of the season.
If you can’t do any gardening taking a few minutes to walk through one of Lake Mills Parks, maintained by the Lake Mills Parks and Forestry Departments, may bring you a few minutes of calm.
It was also pointed out to me recently all of our city services remain intact through this pandemic, as we would expect them to. Lake Mills Utilities, Streets and Light and Water departments continue to function. Lake Mills Police and Fire departments are on the job and ready to respond when needed. We are lucky to live in a place like Lake Mills where we are safe and well taken care of by our city employees.
