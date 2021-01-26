SNOWMOBILER

When traveling at night, operate at reasonable speeds as to not overdrive what headlights can illuminate, such as trail markers or hazards. Remember that there is a 55 mph speed limit at night.

 iStock/ImageGolf

All Jefferson County Snowmobile Trails will open at noon today, Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

This includes all County Trails – both north and south. Some trails may be closed due to open water. Plowed fields may be rough, ride safely. Please stay on the marked trails and obey all signage.

Please call the Snowmobile Alliance 24-hour Hotline at 920-699-SNOW (7669) daily for current information. Snowmobile trails in adjoining counties may be closed. Trail users should check with each county to determine trail status.

