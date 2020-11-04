The Lake Mills City Council approved the general government budget and tax levy to Tuesday. The total revenues and expenditures in the general fund budget for 2021 are $5,492,700, a 3.7 % increase over last year. Total debt service expenses and revenues are $2,028,500, a 13.43 % increase over 2020. The general property tax levy is $4,536,100, a 5.71% increase.
The city’s general fund budget includes; general administration and government, fire, police, library, facilities and grounds, public works, EMS and the building inspector.
“Because it’s a general fund the revenues don’t always match up exactly with the expenses. We take in property taxes, intergovernmental aids, licenses, fines, forfeitures, penalties, public charges for services and miscellaneous,” said City Manager Steve Wilke. “Our revenues are 4% and our expenditures increased by 3.9%.”
The council approved the city’s capital budget. The total revenues and expenditures for the 2020 capital budget are $2,315,700. The tax levy will be $8,000 for capital purposes on all taxable property in the city.
“We pretty much fund our capital budget through debt service, but we do have some cash that goes into it,” Wilke said.
He also mentioned a grant the city received for $20,000 that will be used for the West Lake Street reconstruction project.
The council also approved the city’s utility budget. The water utility revenues are $1,964,900 and expenditures are $2,059,500. The electric utility revenues are $8,059,900 and expenditures are $8,445,700. The wastewater utility revenues are $1,824,200 and expenditures are $2,069,100. The total revenues are $11,849,000 and expenditures are $12,574,300 with a fund balance utilization of $736,800.
