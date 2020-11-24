One person has died and others were injured after a two-vehicle crash in the town of Oakland Tuesday morning on Highway 12, near Oestreich Lane. The crash occurred at 8:28 a.m. and authorities say it was caused by poor road conditions due to the snow and rain.
Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath said according to a preliminary investigation a vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 12 lost control and crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic. The vehicle was struck by an eastbound vehicle on the passenger side sending it into the southbound ditch.The passenger of the westbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Both drivers of the involved vehicles were transported to local hospitals. Vehicle and weather conditions were a factor in the crash.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Fort Atkinson Fire Department, and both Ryan Brother’s and Cambridge EMS. The crash is being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.