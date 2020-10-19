Political signs are dotted all over Lake Mills and Jefferson County right now and will continue to be up until the Nov. 3 election. Over the past several weeks and months, in the city of Lake Mills, numerous citizens had signs stolen or defaced on their property on both sides of the political spectrum. Last week a sign, just outside the city, in the township of Lake Mills, was shot with a pellet gun.
The Biden sign, located at N6764 County Rd. B, is still displayed in the yard and bears the bullet holes. Another bullet went through a window in the house. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department was contacted regarding the incident.
The same homeowner, Jacob Arndt, had another sign defaced at a separate property, also located in the township.
“If those bullets had hit anyone and the victim left to lay there for days and the body turn bloated and black then those doing the shooting might think twice about their actions. Sorry about the graphic descriptions, but I’ve witnessed this plenty in the Que Son Mountains as a 19 year-old Lance Corporal in Vietnam and survived other bullets coming my way and I don’t appreciate being targeted at home by young privileged boys who think they want to create a new method for choosing our leadership,” Arndt said in an email.
The Lake Mills Police Department reported there was criminal damage to a political sign caught on home surveillance cameras on Vally Ridge Drive.
“A young white female is seen running into the yard, but the voice of a male can be heard coming from the car. Anyone who recognizes the person, or the car, are asked to contact Officer Troy Oestreich at 920-648-235,” said Lake Mills Police Chief Mick Selck.
Stealing or defacing political signs is a crime. Under WI state statute 943.01, anyone damaging a campaign sign can be prosecuted. Under WI state statute 943.20(1), anyone caught stealing a campaign sign can be prosecuted. Both of these violations can be prosecuted as a forfeiture offense or crime.
Anyone who witnesses such activity should call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department at 920- 674-7310 or the local police department in the municipality where the act is committed.
