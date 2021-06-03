The Lake Mills City Council approved the condominium plat for Drumlin Crossing at 1204 S. Main Street.
The property was formerly a commercial development and was purchased from the city in 2020 by Formul Development LLC.
“We’ve been working with the developer for several years and we went through the initial phases of the development and got those all approved,” said City Manager Steve Wilke. “They are now finalizing a condo plat.”
He said it’s the last step for the developer.
Drumlin Crossing is a 1.75-acre parcel, where 16 townhomes in four structures will be located. There will be two five unit and two three-unit structures along with accessory structures. A cul-de-sac will serve the property.
In other business the council:
— Approved numerous liquor license renewals, weights and measures license renewals, cigarette license renewals, mobile home park license renewals, sidewalk café license renewals and private well operator license renewals.
— Heard an update on energy by WPPI president and CEO Mike Peters.