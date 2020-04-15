Take out guide
Buy Now

Aztalan Inn Bar & Grill

920-648-3206

Bia Food Company

608-215-6157

https://bit.ly/391wD82

Café on the Park

920-648-1100

Culver’s

920-945-0022

Crawfish Junction

920-648-3550

crawfishjunction. com

Doyle’s Dogs

920-723-7640

El Mariachi Mexican

920-648-2985

www.OrderWi.com/ ElMLakeMills

The Grist Bar & Table

920-945-2122

The Hub Cafe & Pub

920-945-0090

Jimmy John’s

920-945-0432

Kroghville Oasis

920-253-5403

Lewis Station Winery 920-648-5481

Lake Mills Family Rest.

920-648-5414

Linda’s Lookout

920-699-2137

McDonald’s

920-648-3464

Ming’s Garden

920-648-6350

Pizza Pit of Lake Mills 920-648-4333

Sunshine Brewing Co.

920-320-9735

Timber Creek Pizza Co 920-648-4277

TT’s Timeout

920-648-3013

Tyranena Brewing Co.

920-648-8699

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.