Trump could have done more
Dear Editor,
In last week’s Letters to the Editor in the Leader, the question was posed regarding President Trump’s pandemic response: “Come on now, could he have done any better?” The obvious answer is “Yes,” and a damning catalog of his failures can be found by searching the internet for “Scientific American endorses Joe Biden.” For the first time in the 175-year history of the publication, Scientific American has endorsed a presidential candidate based in large part on Trump’s dangerously failed response to the pandemic, but also based on his denial of clear scientific evidence and expertise on issues ranging from health care, to environmental protection, to the existential issue of global climate change.
In his pandemic response, Trump rejected evidence and recommendations from his own infectious disease experts, refusing to develop a national strategy to provide protective equipment, to test widely for the virus and to trace the contacts of those found to be infected. Trump actively undermined local efforts to require the use of face masks, making a hot-button political issue out of the single most effective and least costly measure available for controlling the disease. He lies when he says that the virus is “under control,” and he actively encourages followers to engage in risky behavior that spreads the virus further, all under the banner of “individual freedom.” Freedom to infect others with a deadly virus, I guess. Yes, Trump could have done better, much better. And yes, he must go.
Roger Packard
Lake Mills
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.