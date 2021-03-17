Parents of juniors and seniors at Lake Mills High School are throwing them a prom, after the event had been cancelled by the school district for the past two years, they’ve taken matters into their own hands.
Andrea Phillipson-Retrum is organizing a GoFundMe campaign to raise $2,500 to fund the event usually paid for with class dues.
“Prom is a fun tradition that high school students have celebrated for years. This year Lake Mills Prom will be hosted as a private event (not school related),” the event page stated.
The prom will be held May 1 from 8-11 p.m. at Milford Hills Hunt Club.
“Typically, high school students would have class dues to help fund Prom. However, this year students will need to raise funds on their own to celebrate in style. Please consider donating to the seniors and juniors of Lake Mills to allow all of these kids a chance to make memories and dance the night away,” the page said.
All donations will go toward paying for the Milford Hills rental, DJ, decorations and snacks.
As of Wednesday morning, $1,220 of the $2,500 goal had been raised.
The organizer of the GoFundMe campaign had not responded for comment on the event as of Wednesday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.