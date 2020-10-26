10/15/20

Battery E. Lake Street

Citation Operating After Suspension, Warning Fail to Display License Plate CTH V/Birch

Warning Speeding, Expired Registration S. Main/Keyes

Warning Fail To Display License Tag 89/94E On Ramp

Warning Fail to Display License Plate, Fail to Display Registration tag CTH V/Maple Ct

Check Welfare Water Street

911 hang up Mulberry Street

Warning Expired Registration Hwy 89/I-94

10/16/20

Warning Speeding, No Insurance Citation License Revoked Hwy B/V (west)

Criminal Damage to Property Reed Street

Fingerprints Water Street

Warning Speeding S. Main/keyes

Warning Expired Registration Hwy 89/I-94

Warning Speeding S. Main/Keyes

Citation Operate After Suspension Lake/Enterprise

Found Property Water Street

10/17/20

Vehicle Lockout Reed Street

Mutual Aid-Jefferson County Oasis Ln

Warning Speeding N. Main/Prospect St.

Vehicle Lockout Grove Street

10/18/20

Citation Speeding S. Main St. / Woodland Beach Rd.

Warning Left of Center, Defective Brake Light 200 Blk E. Lake Park Place

Found Property W. Tyranena Park Rd./N. Main St.

10/19/20

Warning Defective Head Lamp W. Madison St. / W. Tyranena Park Rd.

Solicitor Application Water Street

Assist EMS Woodland Beach Road

Warning Speeding S Main/Phillips ln

Warning Defective Tail Light Owen St./CP Ave.

Warning Defective Headlight N. Main St./Grant St.

Warning Speeding E. Lake St./Brookstone Dr.

10/20/20

Warning Speeding S. Ferry/Lake Park Pl

Assist EMS E Prospect Street

5 day Correction Expired Registration N. Main & Grant St.

Check Welfare S Main Street

Mutual Aid Check welfare Water Street

Warning Defective Break Light S.Main/Keyes

Warning Defective Brake Light Hwy V/ Hwy B (West)

Citation Left Of Center S. Main/Phillips

Warning No Plates on Vehicle S. Main St./Pinnacle Dr.

Warning Fail to maintain High Mounted Brake Lamp, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession W/ Intent to Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. K9 Truman Narcotics Main/CTHV

10/21/20

911 hang up 220 Wildflower Way

Warning Speeding S. Main St. / Woodland Beach Rd.

Warning Defective Headlight E. Lake/E. Mills Dr.

Warning Speeding Mulberry at prairie

Warning Truancy x 2 615 Catlin dr.

Warning Truancy x 2 615 Catlin dr.

Warning Defective Brake Light E. Tyranena Park Rd./Mulberry St.

Warning Expired Registration Cth V/Brewster

Load comments