10/15/20
Battery E. Lake Street
Citation Operating After Suspension, Warning Fail to Display License Plate CTH V/Birch
Warning Speeding, Expired Registration S. Main/Keyes
Warning Fail To Display License Tag 89/94E On Ramp
Warning Fail to Display License Plate, Fail to Display Registration tag CTH V/Maple Ct
Check Welfare Water Street
911 hang up Mulberry Street
Warning Expired Registration Hwy 89/I-94
10/16/20
Warning Speeding, No Insurance Citation License Revoked Hwy B/V (west)
Criminal Damage to Property Reed Street
Fingerprints Water Street
Warning Speeding S. Main/keyes
Warning Expired Registration Hwy 89/I-94
Warning Speeding S. Main/Keyes
Citation Operate After Suspension Lake/Enterprise
Found Property Water Street
10/17/20
Vehicle Lockout Reed Street
Mutual Aid-Jefferson County Oasis Ln
Warning Speeding N. Main/Prospect St.
Vehicle Lockout Grove Street
10/18/20
Citation Speeding S. Main St. / Woodland Beach Rd.
Warning Left of Center, Defective Brake Light 200 Blk E. Lake Park Place
Found Property W. Tyranena Park Rd./N. Main St.
10/19/20
Warning Defective Head Lamp W. Madison St. / W. Tyranena Park Rd.
Solicitor Application Water Street
Assist EMS Woodland Beach Road
Warning Speeding S Main/Phillips ln
Warning Defective Tail Light Owen St./CP Ave.
Warning Defective Headlight N. Main St./Grant St.
Warning Speeding E. Lake St./Brookstone Dr.
10/20/20
Warning Speeding S. Ferry/Lake Park Pl
Assist EMS E Prospect Street
5 day Correction Expired Registration N. Main & Grant St.
Check Welfare S Main Street
Mutual Aid Check welfare Water Street
Warning Defective Break Light S.Main/Keyes
Warning Defective Brake Light Hwy V/ Hwy B (West)
Citation Left Of Center S. Main/Phillips
Warning No Plates on Vehicle S. Main St./Pinnacle Dr.
Warning Fail to maintain High Mounted Brake Lamp, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession W/ Intent to Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. K9 Truman Narcotics Main/CTHV
10/21/20
911 hang up 220 Wildflower Way
Warning Speeding S. Main St. / Woodland Beach Rd.
Warning Defective Headlight E. Lake/E. Mills Dr.
Warning Speeding Mulberry at prairie
Warning Truancy x 2 615 Catlin dr.
Warning Defective Brake Light E. Tyranena Park Rd./Mulberry St.
Warning Expired Registration Cth V/Brewster
