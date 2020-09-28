You could be the winner of a new car raffled off by the Lake Mills Rotary Club.
The club will be raffling off a new 2020 Chevrolet Spark valued at $15,195 in place of the club's Beer and Wine tasting event this year due to it being cancelled due to COVID. The event will be back in 2022.
Tickets will be $100 a piece, and the club is limiting overall ticket sales to 300 tickets. A person can purchase as many available tickets as wanted. The ticket selling will occur by Rotarians between Oct. 1 and Nov. 14. They will also be available at the Lake Mills Market, Countryside Jewelry, Agency Insurance LLC, and Keissling and Riemer LLC; and available online through Eventbrite and the Lake Mills Rotary webpage.
The drawing for the vehicle will occur at Badger Chevrolet in Lake Mills at 1 p.m. on Nov. 14. The car will be unveiled at the Lake Mills Market on Oct. 1 and available for viewing there through the ticket sales timeline.
The cost of taxes and title and personal insurance will not be included in the price of the ticket. The winner must take ownership of the new car in November. The winner can also chose to take a $14,000 credit towards purchase of a new car at Badger Chevrolet before Dec. 31, 2020.
All proceeds of this fundraiser will be used to support Rotary scholarships, and other local and international Rotary projects.
Sponsors of the raffle are Agency Insurance LLC; Badger Chevrolet Buick in Lake Mills; Countryside Jewelry; Dog Guard Out Of Sight Fencing; Kiessling and Riemer LLC; Lake Mills Market; Neuberger, Griggs, Sweet, and Froehle, LLP; Tyler Speth Agency LLC – American Family Insurance; and Watson Ace Hardware.
