A former Lake Mills man was arrested on multiple drug related crimes Tuesday, including possession with intent near a school. Police arrested John C. Brown, on a domestic abuse charge, while he was being surveilled by the Jefferson County Drug Task force.
Brown is charged with five felony counts including possession with intent to sell amphetamine, greater than 50 grams, near a school; possession with intent THC less than 200 grams, near a school; maintaining a drug trafficking place, near a school; possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. In a separate case Brown is charged with disorderly conduct and domestic abuse.
According to a criminal complaint, Brown was being surveilled Dec. 8 in relation to the domestic abuse charge that is alleged to have occurred Dec. 6. Lake Mills Police followed Brown from his residence on Cherokee Path in Lake Mills down Interstate 94, pulling him over near Highway 73, where he was arrested. Police stated Brown was traveling at about 90 miles per hour.
Police found a large amount of cash on Brown and marijuana reside in his vehicle.
At the same time the Jefferson County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Brown’s residence in Lake Mills. The home is located about 733 feet from Lake Mills Elementary School. Investigators noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the residence. Among items seized from the residence was an assault rifle, scope and ammunition, a digital scale that tested positive for cocaine, a bag with 70.084 grams of methamphetamine, a bag with 998.49 grams of methamphetamine, multiple bags of green leafy substance and others labeled marijuana, edibles and other drug paraphernalia.
Brown’s vehicle was towed from the scene of his arrest. Detectives were informed of hidden compartments in the car, which also had a strong odor of marijuana.
Brown made an initial appearance in court Thursday and bond was set at $5,050 cash bond total for both cases with conditions he not possession or consume controlled substances without a valid prescription; no possession of drug paraphernalia; no possession of dangerous weapons and he is not to leave the state. He is also not to have contact with his victim in the domestic abuse incident or commit any acts of threats or violence.
Brown posted bond and will appear in court again Dec. 29 for a preliminary hearing.
