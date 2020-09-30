Ava Belling
Lake Mills junior outside hitter Ava Belling hits a return over the outstretched reach of Luther Prep junior middle Sam Fisch (14) and senior setter Grace Kieselhorst (12) during a Capitol North match at LPS on Sept. 21. The L-Cats split a pair of games last week.

The Lake Mills volleyball team lost 25-15, 25-21, 25-14 to Edgewood in a non-conference match at LMHS on Sept. 24.

Juniors Sydney Lewellin, Ava Belling and Katie Borchert each had six kills. Borchert and Lewellin both served two aces.

Junior Gabby Hack (two) and Belling (one) led the team in blocks while junior Katelyn Kitsembel tallied 21 digs. Lewellin registered 21 assists for the L-Cats (2-6).

Edgewood’s Natalie Ring had a game-best 14 kills and Ella Foti totaled 29 assists.

LAKE MILLS 3

PORTAGE 0

Lake Mills’ volleyball team defeated Portage 25-17, 25-13, 25-18 in a non-conference match at LMHS on Sept. 22.

Junior Ava Belling had a team-high eight kills and junior Katie Borchert tallied seven for the L-Cats (2-5).

Junior Sydney Lewellin registered 18 assists and a team co-leading eight digs. Junior Olivia Karlen also had eight digs.

Junior Katelyn Kitsembel and Lewellin each served four aces while seniors Katie Palmer and Kayla Will had two blocks.

LCL INVITE

Lake Mills went 2-2 in the Lake Country Lutheran Invitational on Saturday in Hartland.

The L-Cats defeated both host LCL and Cedar Grove-Belgium, but lost to Waterloo and eventual champion Howards Grove.

