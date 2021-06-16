A Fort Atkinson woman has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of her grandmother after authorities discovered a body inside a house fire last Friday morning in the city.
The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office has charged Elizabeth M. Durkee, 36, of 415 Foster St., Fort Atkinson, with one count of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of strangulation and suffocation, one count of arson and one count of mutilating a corpse.
Durkee was taken into custody Saturday as a suspect with the fatal house fire, which investigators deemed suspicious. State fire and criminal investigation officials took Durkee into custody in connection with the death inside the home.
After being arrested, Durkee reportedly told authorities that she lived at the Fort Atkinson residence with her 2-year-old daughter, and her 72-year-old grandmother, the victim.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim was in poor health and had advanced Parkinson’s disease and diabetes. She also suffered a debilitating stroke in March of 2021. She also was blind and spent much of her time bedridden.
The complaint states the victim’s health was declining. She reportedly said she was sick of feeling bad all the time and feared going back to a nursing home, according to the complaint. She also said she did not want to live anymore and wanted to be with her late husband.
According to reports written by Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Special Agent Schoeneck, he talked on the phone with Durkee’s 17-year-old daughter on June 11 at approximately 9:38 p.m. The daughter said Durkee had told her she wanted to put the victim out of her misery.
According to the criminal complaint, Durkee said she hoped the victim would fall and hurt herself, or Durkee could take a pillow and smother the victim. Durkee reportedly said if there was a fire in the house, she would leave the victim in the house.
Durkee also reportedly said she would burn the house down after the victim died or hoped a tornado would hit it. Durkee also said she then would drive her and her 2-year-old daughter into either the Rock River or Lake Michigan.
According to the complaint, Durkee said that as she prepared dinner the evening of Monday, June 7, the victim talked to her about Durkee helping her end her life. Durkee told her they would talk about it when the 2-year-old took a nap.
Durkee reportedly helped the victim to the bathroom where Durkee told her she would help her but didn’t know how. So, Durkee helped the victim back into bed. The victim reportedly said she wanted to be with her husband. And according to the complaint, Durkee and the victim told each other they loved each other.
According to the complaint, Durkee said she covered the victim’s nose and mouth with flower-colored duct tape. Durkee said she remained in the room while the victim gasped for air. The victim reportedly made “throwing up noises” and raised her hands to her face, where the duct tape was covering her mouth and nose.
Durkee said it took approximately two minutes for the victim’s body to stop moving, the criminal complaint states. Durkee said the victim was calm at first but started to panic when she no longer could breathe.
Durkee reportedly said that after the victim stopped moving, she covered her with a blanket. Later, Durkee said she knelt beside the victim’s bed and removed the duct tape.
Durkee said she and her daughter did not leave the house until Wednesday when they got groceries, according to the complaint. She reportedly spent most of the week deciding what to do. She thought about calling an ambulance but decided not to.
According to the complaint, on Thursday, June 10, Durkee said she went into the victim’s room and noticed the skin on her face had darkened and the odor of decay was worsening. She tried to use a cinnamon wax melt to mask the smell.
Durkee reportedly then decided to start the house on fire, and have her and her 2-year-old perish in the blaze. Durkee then got a partial can of gasoline from the garage and poured the gas on random pieces of furniture and objects throughout the first floor of the home.
Durkee reportedly also poured gas on the blanket covering the victim, according to the complaint. She then decided she could not kill herself and her daughter and put the gas can back in the garage.
The complaint states that Durkee said she woke up on Friday, June 11, at approximately 9 a.m. About an hour after she woke up, she gathered her 2-year-old daughter’s diaper bag and some toys and put them in the car. She then put her daughter in the kitchen of the home.
Durkee reportedly then went into the bedroom where the victim was and lit the blanket covering the victim with a lighter. She then gathered her daughter from the kitchen and left the residence in her car.
According to reports written by DCI Special Agent Courtney Bauer, on Monday, June 14, she attended the autopsy of the victim, and said it was determined during the autopsy that the victim had died before the fire.
According to reports written by Bauer, when she and others removed the victim from the house, they could smell the odor of decomposition. They also located a piece of clothing under her. When Bauer looked at the clothing, she saw maggots in the clothing.
Based on her training and experience, Special Agent Bauer knew this indicated the body already was in a state of decay.
According to reports written by DCI Special Agent Pertzborn, in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 12, law enforcement developed information that Durkee was staying the Super 8 Motel in Delavan.
When he and other law enforcement personnel arrived there, they saw Durkee’s vehicle in the parking lot. Hotel staff reportedly told agents that Durkee, who had checked into the motel using her name, Elizabeth Durkee, was staying in room No. 228.
Officers reportedly knocked and announced their presence at that room and, when they did not receive a response, they forced entry. Durkee and her 2-year-old daughter were inside of the room, safe. The child eventually was turned over to the family at Durkee’s request.
According to the criminal complaint, Durkee then was taken into custody.
The fatal house fire broke out in the 1 1/2-story, single-family last Friday at approximately 10:45 a.m.
According to the criminal complaint, and reports written by Fort Atkinson Police Officer Kevin Miller, the Fort Atkinson Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to that location in Fort Atkinson for a report of a house fire.
The criminal complaint states that Officer Miller then reported that when the fire department arrived and suppressed the flames enough to see inside a window, they saw a human body.
Officer Miller called the victim’s daughter, and she came to the house. She told authorities she had a falling out with the victim but had somewhat worked things out. The last time she visited the victim, the complaint states, was in March 2021.
She said her daughter, Elizabeth Durkee, and Elizabeth’s daughters had been living at the house with the victim.
According to the complaint, the father of Durkee’s 2-year-old child died in August of 2020. The victim’s daughter also said Durkee’s 17-year-old daughter had moved out of the residence a few months before because she was stressed out living there.
If convicted on the homicide charge, Durkee faces a sentence of life in prison. If convicted on the strangulation and suffociation charge, she could be fined not more than $10,000 or imprisoned not more than six years, or both.
If convicted on the arson charge, Durkee faces a fine of not more than $100,000 or up to 40 years in prison, or both. If convicted on the mutilating a corpse charge, she faces fines of not more than $25,000 or imprisonment not more than 12 years and six months, or both.