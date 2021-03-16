Santa is coming back to town

Santa Claus is coming back to Lake Mills.
The deteriorated Santa decoration the city is known for, which didn't make an appearance last season in Commons Park, and was loved by many is being recreated by an enthusiastic group of community volunteers. The first step of designs has been completed and the group is now looking for community input.
The three renderings completed by local artist, Peggy Furlin, will be displayed at The Corner Mercantile on March 20 and 21, Saturday from 10a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"We will have the original folk art Santa that was gifted to our community in the 1960’s as one option, we have a combination of the original with a few tweaks and the third Santa is a whole new look," said Mary Doyle, organizer of the group.
Residents of the community are asked to come and pick their favorite at The Corner Mercantile during those hours only. One “vote” per family. From there the next step of construction will take place and if all goes as planned, Santa will be back in town for Christmas 2021.
The old Santa had been with the city since 1960 and was created by Jack Pederson and Linde Meyer.
