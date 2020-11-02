The Leader just published the "Best of Lake Mills" last week and I see people attempting to live their lives and make this city one of the best in Wisconsin. We have a few projects that are occurring in the city and some of those projects have ruffled a few feathers, to coin a phrase. Most of the conversation is using outdated material and information. I would recommend, if you are concerned about any project in the city, call your city council member. If we don't have the answer, we are in constant contact with people that can answer your question.
I think our Public Works Department is doing a great job to provide services and safe roads to the community. Lake Mills Light and Water has done a great job maintaining services for every citizen in Lake Mills. Our Parks Department is doing an amazing job keeping the parks and tree lawns in great shape and our public service teams in the Police and Fire Department are always there and supporting us by completing their mission. I would like to specifically call out the volunteers on the fire department for their selfless devotion to the safety of Lake Mills. I do realize we have had a few hiccups in the past year, but the course corrections have been made and we are poised to enter the next chapter with drive and focus.
To all of the members of the city staff and the numerous boards and commissions, thank you. The city cannot run without you. I would like to also send thanks to the Town of Lake Mills and the Joint Rock Lake Committee for their dedication to Rock lake, we realize you have a big job policing and maintaining the beauty of the lake. Your efforts do not go unnoticed.
Keep your eyes and ears open for an upcoming poll. We have worked on a logo for the City of Lake Mills that will be used on the city vehicles, correspondence and other items. Between the city staff and the council, we have narrowed it to two selections that we think represent the city and will be releasing the poll soon. This poll is just a quick simple poll that will help us test this interactive form of interaction with the citizens of the City of Lake Mills. If this works, we plan to use it for many more projects in order to get community input before approving or moving projects to another phase.
