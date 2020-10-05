WHITEWATER — One month after being placed on paid administrative leave during investigation of a complaint, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Chancellor Dwight Watson will be returning to lead campus starting Monday, Oct. 5.
The UW System stated Friday that it had concluded a thorough investigation of certain allegations made against Watson and found them to be without merit.
“I am glad this thorough investigation has concluded and that the allegations made against Chancellor Watson were found to be without merit," Regent President Andrew S. Petersen said in a statement. "We look forward to the chancellor’s return in leading UW-Whitewater on Monday.
On Sept. 3, Interim UW System President Tommy Thompson had annouanced that Provost Greg Cook woule take over leading the university “until the complaint is resolved."
That news came just one day after the start of classes amid the coronavirus pandemic. UW-Whitewater, like other campuses across the state and country, was navigating the monumental task of trying to have students on campus while attempting to minimize virus risk and exposure.
The UW System did not make it clear when a complaint was made, what the investigation was focused on, or how it might have pertained to Watson.
As chancellor, Watson was being paid $240,000 when he was hired last year, according to university records.
The holder of the top post at UW-Whitewater has been under investigation in recent years before Watson, as well. Investigators looked into Watson’s predecessor, Beverly Kopper, for her handling of sexual harassment claims made against her husband, Alan “Pete” Hill.
Those investigators found no direct evidence she knew of Hill’s “pervasive and well-known” sexual harassment (which he has denied doing), but they also reported that it was “at best” a “blindspot” for her.
Kopper resigned from the chancellor position Dec. 31, 2018, which was about six months after former UW System President Ray Cross banned her husband from campus.
Kopper officially retired from UW-Whitewater on Jan. 5, 2020, after never going through with plans to teach psychology that previous fall semester.
For the first eight months of her paid leave after stepping down as chancellor, she still collected her chancellor’s salary. Then she spent most of the fall 2019 semester on paid leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act.
And the chancellor before Kopper, Richard Telfer, is still involved in a 4-year-old wrongful termination lawsuit filed by former wrestling coach Tim Fader.
Fader has said he was forced out of his job for reporting a 2014 alleged sexual assault by a wrestling recruit to police before notifying university officials.
Telfer retired as chancellor in 2015.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.