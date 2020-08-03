Dear Editor,
We need Fair Maps. After every decennial census, states must update their electoral (voting) districts. Voting maps are typically drawn up by the majority party in the Legislature, but this runs the risk of political bias and partisan pressure. More states are going for Fair Maps, created by nonpartisan commissions that use strict criteria, yet are accountable to the Legislature, which has final authority. Iowa adopted Fair Maps in 1980, and many in Wisconsin are pushing for the Iowa Model here.
In an editorial comment by Rep. Barb Dittrich (Letters, July 30, Oconomowoc Enterprise), the implication is that Fair Maps are impossible to achieve, created by invalid commissions, and too costly to produce. Each of these points is wrong or misleading, and ignores the actual problems caused by distorted voting districts. Ours were created in 2011 by a small band of Republican legislators that did their work in secret. Using public funds, they hired expensive lawyers, demographic specialists, and the best mapping technology available to produce the most rigged voting districts in modern history. Beyond being costly and secretive in the making, the 2011 maps have fractured local communities and disenfranchised voters.
The Wisconsin State Journal editorial board, in its 2018 endorsements for state assembly, described it this way: “[Barb] Dittrich’s dismissive attitude toward good-government attempts to draw legislative districts fairly for all voters — especially given the 38th District’s nonsensical boundaries — is disturbing. [Melissa] Winker is the better choice for this open seat.”
Leslie DeMuth
Lake Mills
