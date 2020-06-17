Shots exchanged with suspect, deputies leads to house fire

A large house fire in Fort Atkinson last night started with burglary call and shots fired from a residence.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office received a call at 5:48 p.m. Tuesday for a possible burglary at N1941 County Road A in Fort Atkinson.
The home is located near the area of Klement Road, County Highway A and Hwy. 106 in the town of Sumner, which hugs the northern shore of Lake Koshkonong.
After deputies arrived on scene shots were fired from the home. The deputy returned fire and was able to take cover, Sheriff Paul Milbrath reported in a press release. The deputy then noticed black smoke.
The sheriff said the scene is active and citizens are cautioned to stay out of the area. The Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation and the State Fire Marshal are leading the investigation.
