After a two year hiatus the Lake Mills Town and County Days festival returned to town last weekend.
After a little bit of hesitancy about the weather and a partially rainy parade, the festival went off without a hitch thanks to many local helping hands from the members of the Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce, who organize the parade to the members of the Lake Mills American Legion who booked the carnival and sold out of sliders several times this weekend. The Sons of the American Legion hosted the beer tent and collected donations for the Hafenstein family who've been affected by a devastating car accident.
After a year like 2020 Town and Country Days was exactly what the kids and adults of Lake Mills needed to see old friends and have a good time in their hometown.
If you know a member of the parade committee, Lake Mills American Legion or the Sons of the American Legion be sure to thank them for all their hard work. They deserve it.