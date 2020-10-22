An 18-year-old Lake Mills man has been charged with battery after beating up a juvenile at a park in the city of Lake Mills.
Jarred L. Coy is charged with one count misdemeanor battery as a party to a crime and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct as a party to a crime after conspiring to trick a juvenile to meet at a Memorial Park with a former girlfriend.
According to a criminal complaint, on Aug. 5, Lake Mills Police received a 911 call to the 200 block of Fargo Street for the report of a juvenile male who had been battered. The male met a homeowner in her driveway who called police.
The victim told police he had been talking to his ex-girlfriend on Snapchat, who asked him to meet at Memorial Park to hang out. The victim and his ex-girlfriend were sitting on a park bench when Coy and his sister walked up and started bunching the victim with closed fists. His ex-girlfriend didn’t try to help him. When he was able to get to his feet he ran away to the driveway of the woman who called for help.
The complaint states the victim was starting to have swelling under his eye and he also had scratch marks. The victim’s father said the ex-girlfriend tried to have the victim beat up one other time.
Coy denied hitting the victim because he knew he was an adult and would get into trouble. Coy said his sister was the one who hit the victim and set up the meeting, so the victim could get beaten up.
Coy’s sister, allegedly told police, she didn’t have any idea what happened at the park and denied she saw anyone fight. Following Coy’s arrest she admitted she was the one who punched the victim and said Coy was innocent. She also admitted setting up the meeting at the park.
A court date has yet to be set in the case. If convicted on all charges Coy faces up to nine months and 90 days in prison and could pay $11,000 in fines.
