Dear Editor,
It’s engagement time. Not the same engagement as, let’s put a ring on it. Rather, it’s time for public engagement--providing input on three important plans which will help shape our lives in Jefferson County:
*Jefferson County Comprehensive Plan
*Jefferson County Agriculture Preservation and Land Use Plan
https://www.jeffersoncountywi.gov/CompPlan/Jefferson%20County%20Agricultural%20Preservation%20Plan.pdf
*Jefferson County Land and Water Resource Management Plan
While the plans are a bit long (not a quick read), their potential impact on quality of life in our communities over the next 10 to 20 years is strong.
What would you like to see added to these drafts? What do you feel needs to be changed or strengthened in these plans?
A public hearing takes place Tues. Dec. 1st at 2:30 p.m. on the Land and Water Resource Management Plan. For the Comprehensive Plan and Agriculture and Land Use Plan, the public hearing is scheduled for Tues. Dec. 8th at 7:00 p.m.
Watch for Zoom sign up details for these public hearings on the County website. https://www.jeffersoncountywi.gov/government/jefferson_county_board/agendas_and_minutes.php
Thank you for making time to weigh in by submitting written comments and/or speaking at the hearing(s).
Anita J. Martin
Lake Mills
