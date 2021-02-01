The Lake Mills City Council finds itself in an unprecedented situation in the City of Lake Mills after the unexpected passing of council Vice President Diann Hosp Fritsch. Hosp Fritsch passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27 at home. She was 70 years old.
Fritsch’s death comes on the heels of two council resignations, one by her husband Doug Fritsch and the other by council member Vickie Schmidt, who is moving out of her district. Both those resignations are as of March 1.
“We had two council persons submit letters to resign March 1 and Diann passed away Wednesday evening, which created an immediate vacancy,” said Dan Drescher, city attorney.
The two resignations come after Steve Fields resigned his position several months ago because he too moved out of his district. Michelle Quednow was appointed to fill his position.
“In this emergency circumstance, due to the quorum issues we may have in the future because of the other vacancies that are effective March 1, the city has scheduled an emergency meeting for the end of this month, while the other two members are still on the council.”
The council will hold a special meeting to fill Hosp Fritsch’s District 1 position on Feb. 23. The District 1 council person represents Wards 1, 4, 5 and 8. Qualified candidates who are 18 years of age or older are asked to submit a declaration of interest at the Lake Mills Municipal Building by Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m.
Declarations of interest for the position being vacated March 1 by Vickie Schmidt, district 2 are due back to the city clerk by 5 p.m. on Feb. 24. That position will be filled at a regular meeting of the council March 2. The position being vacated by Doug Fritsch will be filled at a regular meeting March 16. Applications for that position are due back to the city clerk by 5 p.m. on March 10. The appointments will be for the remainder of the terms.
Applications materials and information can be found at www.ci.lake-mills.wi.us.
“I believe this is the first time an acting council person has passed away. We’re confident we have a timely and legal solution,” Drescher said. “We need more people who are interested and willing to serve.”
Hosp Fritsch was an educator who taught in Herman, Lake Mills and Whitnall school districts. For many years she was the guidance counselor at Edgerton Elementary School in Hales Corners. She served several terms on the Lake Mills City Council and has been president. She was also a member of the Housing Authority and Economic Development Commission.
She was interested in gardening and music and enjoyed traveling around the country.
Hosp Fritsch is survived by her husband Doug and her two children Andrea (Sam Withrow) and Brian (Eveline Chang-Fritsch), granddaughters Zora and Olympia.
A virtual memorial service for friends and family will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. Contact her son, Brian Fritsch, at bhfritsch@gmail.com for details.
“She loved the community and she raised her family here,” Drescher said. “Even if she didn’t always agree with everyone you can be very confident her heart was always in the right place.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.